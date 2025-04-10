Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
Only five games are taking place in Major League Baseball on Thursday, but there are a bunch of afternoon starts that are intriguing to bet on.
For Thursday’s action, I’m targeting two stars that are the sons of MLB players and have become premier hitters in the American League. Let’s break it down!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, April 10
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
This season, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. only has one home run in 12 games, but he has a great matchup this afternoon against Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober (12.15 ERA).
Witt has dominated against Ober in his career, going 9-for-19 (.474) with two triples, one homer and five runs batted in.
Ober gave up eight runs and two homers in just 2.2 innings of work in his season debut, and he allowed a solo shot (the only run) in his second outing.
With the Twins starter struggling, I think this is the perfect time to take a shot on Witt to go deep.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was awarded with a massive extension from the Toronto Blue Jays, and he’s hitting a solid .288 to open the 2025 campaign. The only problem?
He’s yet to hit a home run.
Fenway Park is a perfect stadium for Vladdy with the Green Monster in left field, and I think this is a prime matchup for him to hit his first homer of the season. Boston Red Sox starter Walker Buehler has given up three homers and 14 hits in just two starts for Boston, and he allowed 16 homers in 16 starts last season.
It’s hard to find a much better matchup for the Jays slugger so far this season.
