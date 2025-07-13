Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cal Raleigh, Juan Soto, Christian Yelich)
Sunday’s MLB action features a ton of great games ahead of the All-Star break, and one of the contestants in this year’s Home Run Derby (on Monday) is worth a look to go deep in his final game before the break.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh already has 38 home runs in 2025, and he’s one of three players that I’m betting on to leave the yard on July 13.
In addition to Raleigh, there are two star outfielders that I believe are worth a look in this market, including New York Mets star Juan Soto, who has really turned things on over the last month.
Let’s break down each of these home run picks for the final day of regular-season baseball before the break.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, July 13
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+215)
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+215)
Raleigh has been a revelation in the 2025 season, and I love his matchup on Sunday against struggling Detroit Tigers veteran Jack Flaherty.
So far in 2025, Flaherty has given up 17 home runs in 18 starts, and Raleigh has crushed right-handed pitching as a switch hitter, socking 22 home runs while posting a .915 OPS.
Over the last 28 days, Raleigh has homered 12 times, making him hard to pass up on any given night – especially against a home-run prone starting pitcher.
I’ll back the Mariners star to give himself some nice momentum heading into Monday’s derby.
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich has one of the best matchups in MLB on Sunday.
He’s facing Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin, who has given up 22 home runs in 19 starts so far in the 2025 season. On top of that, Irvin has MLB’s worst bullpen behind him, as the Nationals have a 5.80 bullpen ERA and have given up 46 home runs so far in the 2025 season.
That sets up beautifully for Yelich, who has been red hot as of late, hitting .341 over the last 28 days with six homers. Overall, Yelich has 19 home runs this season and 17 of them have come against right-handed pitching.
He’s posted a slash line of .280/.358/.538 against righties in 2025, and I expect him to continue that success on Sunday. At +400, he’s an absolute steal in this prop market.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+425)
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is also a steal at +425 on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals and youngster Noah Cameron.
Cameron has given up seven home runs in 11 appearances this season, and Soto is hitting .265 with an .809 OPS against lefties. Over the last two weeks (12 games), Soto has homered three times and has a batting average of .317.
While he’s only homered four times against left-handed pitching this season, Soto is up to 23 homers overall and may be able to get to the Kansas City bullpen (36 homers allowed this season) later in the game.
