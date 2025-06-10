Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Christian Yelich, Junior Caminero)
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball action features a full 15-game slate, so why don’t we bet on a few players to hit home runs?
On Monday, I hit a home run prop for Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, as he smacked his 19th homer of the 2025 season. While Carroll had pretty solid odds to go deep on Monday, there are three longshot bets that I’m eyeing on Tuesday.
All three of these players have solid matchups, and I think they could be a little undervalued in this market – even though two of them haven’t hit a ton of home runs in 2025.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks and their latest odds for Tuesday, June 10.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 10
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Jorge Polanco to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+475)
This season, Christian Yelich is hitting just .233, but he’s been a lot better against right-handed pitching, hitting .252 with 12 of his 13 homers this season.
On Tuesday, Yelich has a solid matchup against Atlanta Braves righty Grant Holmes, who has given up 11 home runs in 13 appearances in 2025. Holmes enters this start with a 3.99 ERA and a 4.55 FIP in the 2025 season.
Over the last two weeks, Yelich has been heating up, hitting .356 with four homers in 12 games. He has an impressive 1.076 OPS during that stretch.
I don’t mind taking a shot on the Milwaukee Brewers star at this price, as he’s nearly 5/1 to leave the yard on Tuesday.
Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero has 15 home runs in the 2025 season, including six in the last two weeks.
Over this 14-day stretch, Caminero has a slash line of .283/.333/.717 with six home runs and 11 extra-base hits. He’s really hitting for power as of late, especially against right-handed pitching.
Caminero is hitting .271 with 11 of his 15 homers against righties this season, and that sets up well against Boston Red Sox righty Lucas Giolito.
The veteran right-hander is coming off a brutal outing, allowing seven runs and eight hits in just 1.2 innings of work against the Los Angeles Angels. Giolito has a 6.42 ERA this season and has given up six homers in seven starts.
Jorge Polanco to Hit a Home Run (+500)
This play is the biggest longshot bet I’m taking on Tuesday, but I love the matchup for Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners against Arizona Diamondbacks youngster Brandon Pfaadt.
Pfaadt is really struggling at the moment, allowing 12 homers in 13 starts while posting a 5.51 ERA this season. The D-Backs righty 8.80 ERA in seven starts since May 1.
Polanco has done a ton of damage against right-handed pitching this season, hitting all 10 of his home runs while posting a .260/.307/.494 slash line. He’s also started to turn things around as of late, hitting .269 over the last week of action.
Bettors may want to play it safe and take Cal Raleigh (26 homers this season) to go deep, and I don’t mind that play. But, Polanco offers a little more value in terms of his odds if he’s able to stay hot against righties.
In his career against Pfaadt, Polanco is 1-for-3.
