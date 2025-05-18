Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Corbin Carroll, Kyle Stowers)
Sunday features a ton of afternoon baseball, per usual, before the night wraps up with the New York Yankees and New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball.
Rivalry weekend in MLB has been extremely interesting, and there’s a couple of home run props that I think are worth a look on Sunday – even though I’m not targeting that Subway Series battle.
Instead, I’m looking West for one play as Corbin Carroll aims to continue his red hot start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against a Colorado Rockies team that has been awful in 2025.
Plus, there is a young slugger for the Miami Marlins that is a massive bargain (+600) in the home run market on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown of both of these prop plays, which we share every day at SI Betting.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, May 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Corbin Carroll to Hit a Home Run (+285)
- Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Corbin Carroll to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has been great in 2025, hitting .285 with 14 home runs, and he has a great matchup against a weak Colorado pitching staff on Sunday.
The Rockies are dead last in MLB in ERA (5.90) and they have young righty Chase Dollander (6.88 ERA) on the mound on Sunday. Dollander has given up nine home runs in seven starts this season, posting a 1.47 WHIP.
Plus, the Rockies bullpen has been insanely home-run prone, allowing 21 long balls in 2025.
Carroll has 14 homers, but the majority of them have come against right-handed pitching. He’s posted a .292/.470/.677 slash line against righties with 12 of his 14 long balls. He’s my favorite bet in this market on Sunday.
Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Marlins youngster Kyle Stowers is off to a great start in 2025, hitting .304 with 10 home runs and .946 OPS.
He’s been even better over the last week, hitting .364 with three homers in his last six games, a great sign heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays will have righty Shane Baz on the mound, and the young starting pitcher has struggled in 2025, posting a 5.02 ERA while allowing seven home runs in eight starts.
That’s great news for Stowers, who has hit all 10 of his homers this season against right-handed pitching. In fact, Stowers has a .591 slugging percentage against righties and is averaging one homer for every 11 at bats against them.
The Rays’ bullpen has also given up 20 homers in 2025, so Stowers should have a solid chance to go deep even once Baz exits the game on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.