Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Corey Seager, Christian Yelich on July 2)
Looking to bet on some home run props for the action on Wednesday, July 2?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run picks every day throughout the 2025 MLB season, and Wednesday’s loaded action is no different.
There are several doubleheaders on Wednesday after Tuesday’s games were postponed due to inclement weather, and there is one player on the Milwaukee Brewers – who are playing a doubleheader against the New York Mets – that I think is worth a look in today’s action.
Plus, there are a couple of left-handed sluggers in the American League that have can’t-miss matchups on Wednesday.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best home run bets for today’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, July 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+290)
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+540)
Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
A’s slugger Nick Kurtz has been hot as of late, posting a .292 batting average with two homers over the last week and a .277 batting average with five homers over the last two weeks.
The young first baseman is up to 12 homers in the 2025 season, and he’s done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, hitting 11 home runs while posting a slash line of .272/.345/.584.
On Wednesday, he’ll take on Tampa Bay Rays righty Ryan Pepiot, who has struggled with the long ball so far this season, allowing 14 in 17 starts. While Pepiot has a solid 3.36 ERA, he was chased after just 1.2 innings in his last outing after giving up four runs.
This is a great matchup for Kurtz to remain hot on Wednesday afternoon.
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+290)
There may not be a better matchup for a left-handed slugger than the one Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has on Wednesday.
The Rangers are taking on the Baltimore Orioles and righty Tomoyuki Sugano, who has given up 17 home runs in 16 appearances this season while posting a 4.06 ERA and a 5.15 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Seager has been awesome against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .271 with seven of his 10 home runs. He’s posted a .849 OPS against righties, and he’s been really hot in recent games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with three homers in his last six matchups.
He should stay hot at the plate on Wednesday.
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+540)
Brewers star Christian Yelich has a tough first matchup on Wednesday against New York’s Clay Holmes, but I’m eyeing him in Game 2 of this doubleheader against Blade Tidwell.
Tidwell enters this start with a 10.13 ERA in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed two homers in three outings. The 24-year-old has struggled to keep anyone off the basepaths, allowing 18 hits in just 10.2 innings of work.
Yelich may be mispriced at this number, as he’s been great against right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .284/.361/.542 slash line with 15 of his 16 home runs.
On top of that, Yelich has been on a hot streak, hitting .395 with two homers over the last 14 days (10 games). This is an easy bet at +540 on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
