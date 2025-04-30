Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Gunnar Henderson, Bryce Harper on Wednesday)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action features several intriguing matchups, including a rubber match between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, and I’m eyeing a few players to leave the yard on the final day of April.
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to hit a home run for that day’s action, and Wednesday is no different, as there are three left-handed hitting sluggers that I think are great bets to go deep.
In that aforementioned Yankees-Orioles matchup, Gunnar Henderson could be a great target as he looks to homer for the second game in a row tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of these prop picks for April 30.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+275)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson only has four homers so far in the 2025 season, but they’ve all come against right-handed pitching.
On Wednesday, Olson is facing a struggling young righty in Chase Dollander, who has given up eight homers in four starts this season, posting a 7.91 ERA in the process.
While Dollander escaped his last start without allowing a home run, he’s allowed at least two in his three other outings. Plus, the Colorado bullpen has given up 12 homers already this season.
Olson is hitting just .240 this season, but he comes into this matchup off a great game, picking up three hits on Tuesday night. In this series, Olson has four hits in nine at bats. He’s worth a look in this favorable matchup.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Henderson homered on Tuesday night in a loss to the Yankees, and he’s in a prime spot to go deep again on Wednesday.
New York has struggling veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco on the mound in this game, and Henderson has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .300 with a .932 OPS.
Meanwhile, Carrasco has given up five homers in six appearances (five starts) while posting a 5.26 ERA.
In his career against Carrasco, Henderson is 3-for-5 with a homer. He should build on that impressive line on Wednesday evening.
Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+390)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper have a divisional matchup against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, and this could be a great spot to back Harper to hit his sixth homer of the season.
Washington has Jake Irvin on the mound in this game, and he’s allowed six homers in six starts this season despite posting a solid 3.19 ERA. Harper, who has an .817 OPS and three homers against right-handed pitching, has thrived against Irvin in his career.
He has three hits in nine at bats against him, and he’ll look to add to that on Wednesday. Even once Irvin exits, I think Harper is in a great spot to go deep, as Washington ranks dead last in MLB in bullpen ERA (7.47) this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.