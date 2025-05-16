Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jose Ramirez, James Wood on Friday)
Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to hit a home run, and today is no different.
A 15-game Friday slate features plenty of spots to target home-run hitters, but I’ve narrowed things down to three stars, including two veterans that have gotten off to solid starts in 2025.
Can Freddie Freeman have a big game in the battle for Los Angeles? Will Jose Ramirez continue his tear against Brady Singer in his MLB career?
I have picks for both of those players and more on Friday, May 16.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, May 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+290)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is off to an insane start in 2025, hitting .370 with nine home runs, and he has a perfect matchup on Friday night.
The Dodgers are facing the Los Angeles Angles and starter Jack Kochanowicz, who has given up seven homers in eight starts while posting a 5.23 ERA. The Angels also have the worst bullpen ERA in the league (6.97) and the ‘pen has given up 28 homers – the most in MLB – in 2025.
Freeman has crushed right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .389 with a .733 slugging percentage. He’s also smacked seven of his nine homers against righties.
I love the Dodgers star at this number on Friday.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Washington Nationals star James Wood already has 11 homers in the 2025 season, and he’s been an impressive hitter against both lefties and righties heading into Friday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles are starting lefty Cade Povich in this matchup, and he’s struggled overall in 2025, posting a 5.55 ERA while allowing seven home runs in as many starts. That’s great news for Wood, who is amongst the leaders in the National League in homers.
Wood is hitting an impressive .281/.359/.491 against lefties. He actually has a higher batting average against southpaws than against righties.
Plus, Wood has three homers in just 57 at bats against left-handed pitching. He should be in a good spot to go deep, especially since the O’s have a weak bullpen, posting a 4.95 ERA with 22 homers allowed in 2025.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+290)
Can Ramirez stay hot for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night?
This season, Ramirez is hitting .295 with eight homers, but he’s on fire in the last week, hitting .450 with three homers.
Now, Ramirez has a great matchup against Singer and the Cincinnati Reds. A former Kansas City Royal, Singer has a ton of appearances against Ramirez, and he’s struggled mightily against the All-Star third baseman.
Ramirez is hitting .444 with a 1.423 OPS (12-for-27) against Singer with three homers, two doubles and six walks in his career. I expect him to dominate once again given the recent hot streak he’s had at the dish.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
