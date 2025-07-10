Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Juan Soto, Junior Caminero)
Looking to bet on some players to leave the yard on Thursday?
Every day here at SI Betting, our team breaks down our favorite players to bet on to hit a home run, and Thursday’s shortened slate is no different.
Juan Soto and the New York Mets are looking to steal the day, as they have a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. In Game 2 of that matchup, Soto is a great bet to go deep against Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano.
But, he’s not the only player to target for the action on July 10.
Let’s take a look at three players that I’m considering betting on to go deep with the All-Star break just a few days away.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, July 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trevor Larnach to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Trevor Larnach to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has a great matchup on Thursday as Minnesota aims to sweep the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs have Colin Rea on the mound in this one, and he’s struggled with the long ball all season despite alternating from a bullpen role to a starting role. Rea has given up 15 home runs in 18 appearances, including seven in his last five starts.
That sets up well for Larnach, who has crushed right-handed pitching in 2025. The Twins outfielder has a .275/.345/.462 slash line against righties with 11 home runs. He’s hit 12 long balls on the season, so he’s really only worth betting on against right-handed pitching.
Plus, Larnach is hitting .375 over the last week with a .974 OPS. Bettors could do a lot worse than betting on the Twins slugger at +400 on Thursday afternoon.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Soto is now up to 21 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s been red hot as of late, hitting .317 with eight homers over the last four weeks. In this past week, Soto is hitting .450, making him a great target against Sugano and the O’s.
Sugano has pitched decently in his first MLB season, posting a 4.44 ERA, but he has allowed 19 home runs in 17 starts. That simply isn’t going to cut it against the Mets and all of their power hitters.
Soto has hit 17 of his 21 homers against right-handed pitching while posting a .936 OPS. He’s a terrific target in Game 2 of this doubleheader.
Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero is having an awesome 2025 season, hitting .254 with 22 home runs and a .798 OPs.
The 22-year-old has thrived against right-handed pitching, socking 17 of his 22 homers against them while seeing his OPS rise to .824.
He’s an intriguing target in this market on Thursday against Boston Red Sox righty Walker Buehler, who has struggled in his first season in Boston. Buehler enters this start with a 6.25 ERA, and he’s allowed 15 home runs in 15 starts this season.
This is a pretty favorable price for Caminero in a game that should have a lot of runs scored.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
