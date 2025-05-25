Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Rafael Devers, Cody Bellinger)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features a bunch of interesting matchups, including a few AL East rivalry matchups that could have some fireworks.
The Boston Red Sox have jumped into second in the AL East standings, and they can continue their climb with a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Luckily for Boston, it is facing Dean Kremer (5.50 ERA), who could be a perfect pitcher to fade when it comes to betting on some home run props.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to go deep, and Sunday is no different.
Here’s a breakdown of each slugger I’m eyeing on this Memorial Day Weekend.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, May 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit a Home Run (+380)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+475)
New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger has been solid in the 2025 season, hitting .267 with eight home runs. He’s hitting .370 with three homers over the last two weeks, and six of his eight home runs have come against right-handed pitching in 2025.
So, Bellinger is an elite target against Antonio Senzatela, who ranks in the first percentile in expected batting average against this season.
Senzatela has given up 84 hits and nine home runs in 10 starts (49.2 innings of work), posting a terrible 1.97 WHIP. The Yankees should jump all over him in this game, and Bellinger has some great numbers against the righty in his career.
He’s 8-for-27 (.296) with a homer and a pair of doubles against Senzatela. I expect Bellinger to continue that on Sunday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit a Home Run (+380)
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a great matchup on Sunday, as Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Pepiot has given up 10 homers in 10 starts in 2025.
Guerrero is 1-for-2 in his career against Pepiot, and he has hit four of his six homers against right-handed pitching this season.
Pepiot only has three outings where he’s avoided giving up a homer, and he allowed one in his last start against the Jays to Alejandro Kirk. I think Guerrero is worth a look at this price on Sunday.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Rafael Devers is on fire right now for Boston, hitting .455 with six home runs over the last two weeks.
He’s smacked 12 homers this season, and after a slow start he’s pushed his slash line to .299/.415/.557. Now, he gets to take on Kremer, who has given up 10 home runs in 10 starts in 2025.
In his career against Kremer, Devers is hitting 7-for-20 (.350) with a pair of homers. This is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for the Boston slugger on Sunday.
