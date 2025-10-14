Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman)
The NLCS continues on Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a 2-1 decision for the Dodgers in Game 1, with Freddie Freeman’s home run breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 14:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+258)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+572)
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+258)
Shohei Ohtani saw his slump continue on Monday night as he once again went hitless, but he probably doesn’t mind since he drew three walks in Milwaukee. One of those was an intentional walk in the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts walked behind him to force in what became the game-winning run.
Ohtani is now just 4 for 29 this postseason, but two of those hits were home runs and he can strike at any time, as shown by the Brewers pitching around him and even walking him intentionally to load the bases.
Ohtani is 3 for 9 with two home runs against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. He also had three home runs in 22 at-bats against the Brewers during the regular season, including one in 10 AB at American Family Field. I'll take him to come up clutch in Game 2.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+572)
In the middle of the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup is former MVP and two-time World Series champion Freddie Freeman. The first baseman opened the scoring with a dinger in Game 1, and also hit a one-out double in the eighth inning.
Freeman is seeing the ball well right now. After striking out in the first inning, he hit two sharp flyouts along with those two extra-base hits.
The first baseman is 6 for 26 in his career against Brewers righthander Freddy Peralta with two doubles and a home run. I’ll take him at nearly 6/1 odds to stay hot and go deep again in Game 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.