Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eugenio Suarez)
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been excellent this postseason for the Blue Jays, and the Mariners have had a few of their bats go deep in this series.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of familiar faces that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Monday, Oct. 20.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 17:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+341)
- Eugenio Suarez to Hit a Home Run (+433)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+341)
This line doesn’t make much sense to me. While Cal Raleigh is around +260 to go deep, the league’s postseason leader in home runs, who’s hit one in three of the last four games, is up at +341.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started the playoffs with a home run in his first three games, fell into a short 1 for 11 slump, and is now 9 for 15 with three home runs and three doubles in his last four contests.
That stretch, of course, started with a longball against George Kirby in Game 3. He is now 5 for 12 against the righthander in his career with two doubles and that home run.
Guerrero Jr. has proven to be clutch in these playoffs, and there’s nothing better than a Game 7 home run.
Eugenio Suarez to Hit a Home Run (+433)
With all of the noise made about Raleigh this season, it’s easy to forget that Eugenio Suarez has hit over 50 home runs himself. He hit his 51st and 52nd home runs of the year in Game 5, and has a longball under his belt against Bieber in his career.
Suarez has a hit in every game this series after a slow start against the Tigers. He is 7 for 22 with those two home runs as well as a double against Blue Jays pitching.
The slugger has power to all fields, as shown by his Game 5 grand slam, and is making solid contact this series. I’ll take him at this price to go deep in Game 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
