Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays continue the World Series with an all-important Game 5 on Wednesday night.
There was only one home run in Game 4, but we called it with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going deep in the second inning.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of familiar faces that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 29:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+415)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+461)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+415)
I’m going back to the well here and taking Vlad to go deep again on Wednesday night. We’re getting odds longer than 4/1 as he faces off against Snell and the Dodgers in Game 5.
Guerrero Jr. was intentionally walked in one of his plate appearances last night after his home run and long fly out in his previous two at-bats. He then hit a single the other way in his final at-bat to bring his postseason average up to .419 with a 1.306 OPS.
The Blue Jays first baseman now has seven home runs in 21 postseason games, and is riding a nine-game hit streak (17 for 38 with four home runs and three doubles).
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+461)
I’m sticking with my pick of Freddie Freeman to go deep once again. He’s one for two for us in the last two games, and he still produced on Tuesday night with a 2 for 4 game.
Freeman now has a hit in three straight, with a home run and a double against the Blue Jays to go along with his two singles in Game 4.
Yesavage allowed a home run in each of his starts against Seattle, and the Dodgers have now seen him once. A veteran hitter like Freeman should be able to adjust against the rookie, and he’s been making solid contact this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
