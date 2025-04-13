Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani)
Looking to bet on a player to go deep for Sunday’s MLB action?
There are several players to choose from with every team in baseball in action tonight, but I’m eyeing players in the Los Angeles Angeles-Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers-Chicago Cubs matchups.
All season long, the SI Betting team will be sharing our top home run picks each day, and while it’s tough to predict a homer, picking the right pitching matchups can help bettors cash one of these longshot bets.
Let’s break down the picks for April 13.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 13
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+265)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+205)
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+265)
Angels starter Kyle Hendricks has been extremely prone to the long ball in recent seasons, allowing 31 homers in 2021 and 21 homers last season in just 24 starts.
Now, he has to take on Yordan Alvarez and the Astros, and I think this could be a game where the Astros slugger goes deep. Alvarez is hitting just .229 with one homer on the season, but he’s hit at least 31 homers in each of the last four seasons.
He’s yet to face Hendricks in his career, but the former Chicago Cubs star has really struggled to keep opponents off of the basepaths, posting a WHIP of 1.45 last season.
Even after two solid starts to open 2025, Hendricks is worth fading in this contest.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+205)
This season, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has four homers, and he’s a threat to go deep on a nightly basis. Earlier this season, the reigning NL MVP homered against this Cubs team when the two squads faced off in Japan.
The Cubs bullpen has been suspect, posting a 4.53 ERA, and they’ll have to lean on it heavily with opener Collin Rea getting the ball on Sunday night.
Even though the price isn’t super attractive, I like Ohtani in this matchup since there are a ton of great pitchers on the mound across MLB.
