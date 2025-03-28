Best MLB Predictions, Picks and Prop Bets Today (How to Bet Red Sox vs. Rangers)
Welcome to the first weekend of the 2025 MLB season. Whether you're going to the ball park to catch a game or you're just watching from your couch, I have some bets you're going to want to get in on.
For today's slate of games, I have three bets locked in, two sides and a player prop.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Nestor Cortes 2+ Walks Allowed (-150) via DraftKings
- Rangers -115 vs. Red Sox via BetMGM
- Braves -140 vs. Padres via BetMGM
Brewers vs. Yankees Prop Bet
Nestor Cortes, in just the second game of the season, is set to face his former team. He spent five of the past six seasons as a member of the Yankees, so if any lineup is going to know how to handle his pitches, it's New York.
Consider betting the OVER on his walks prop on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees had a 12.2% walk rate against lefties last season, 1.9% higher than any other lineup in the Majors. Of course, their lineup isn't the same as it was last year, but that's enough for me to look to fade Cortes against his former team.
Pick: Nestor Cortes 2+ Walks Allowed (-150)
Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction
This bet is solely a way for me to fade Walker Buehler of the Red Sox. The former Los Angeles Dodger had an abysmal year in 2024, sporting an ERA of 5.38 and a WHIP of 1.553. He's been given a new opportunity and a fresh start in Boston, but can he revert to his former self from the first few years of his career, or will his demons from last season follow him to the Red Sox?
I'm willing to bet his struggles continue in 2025. I'm going to capitalize that by betting on a Rangers team that has plenty of firepower to take advantage of it.
Pick: Rangers -115
Braves vs. Padres Prediction
After dropping their first two games of the season, it's time for the Atlanta Braves to get a notch in the win column today with Spencer Schwellenbach on the mound. I'm a big believer in Schwellenbach, who had a strong rookie season sporting an 8-7 record and a 3.35 ERA. If his Spring Training is any indication, we're going to see further improvement from the 24-year-old in 2025.
The Braves are too good to drop another game to the Padres. It's time for Atlanta to bounce back and get a win.
Pick: Braves -140
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!