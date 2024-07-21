Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (How to Bet Marcus Stroman, Kevin Gausman)
Looking to get a little extra action on Sunday when betting on baseball?
Why not look to the prop market – especially when it comes to pitchers – to find a few advantageous plays?
There are two starters that I’m looking at on Sunday, and they both have ties to the Toronto Blue Jays – although one now pitches for a different AL East team.
Here’s one starter to fade – and another to trust – for Sunday’s action.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Sunday, July 21
- Marcus Stroman OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
- Kevin Gausman OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-170)
Marcus Stroman OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
Marcus Stroman has really struggled for the New York Yankees since the start of June, and I’m fading him against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.
Stroman has allowed five or more hits in five of his last seven starts, giving up 37 hits in 35.2 innings of work while posting a 5.30 ERA.
Tampa Bay shelled Nestor Cortes Jr. on Saturday, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Rays get to Stroman, as they picked up seven hits against the righty in just 4.1 innings in his last start before the All-Star break.
Not only that, but Stroman’s WHIP (1.32) continues to skyrocket even with his strong start to the season. He’s a must fade at this price.
Kevin Gausman OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-170)
This is the second outing against the Detroit Tigers for Blue Jays righty Kevin Gausman, and he was dominant the first time these teams met in 2024.
In that game, Gausman struck out 10 batters and gave up just three hits across six innings of work in a 9-1 Blue Jays win.
Detroit is just 20th in the league in K’s per game (8.64 per game), and Gausman has cleared six or more K’s in 10 of his 19 outings in 2024.
Given his dominance against Detroit earlier this season, I’ll trust Gausman to put up yet another strong outing on Sunday.
