Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Luis Gil, Tyler Glasnow Remain on Fire)
Tuesday brings back a full slate of Major League Baseball action, and there are hundreds of player props to choose from.
Every day here at SI Betting, we’re going to break down some of our favorite prop bets, and today is a major focus on some starting pitchers that have been terrific so far in 2024.
New York Yankees youngster Luis Gil may be the biggest surprise in the American League this season, posting an MLB-best .188 batting average on balls in play this season. Can he hold the Minnesota Twins in check tonight?
I have a prop play for him, as well as another rookie in Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga. While he’s coming off a rough outing in his last game, Imanaga has been lights out for most of the 2024 campaign, and he’s in a prime spot to bounce back in the crosstown rivalry against the Chicago White Sox.
Three pitchers, three props for the 15-game slate on June 4. Let’s ride!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 4
- Luis Gil UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
- Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-120)
- Shota Imanaga UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Gil UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
I mentioned Gil’s insane BABIP so far in the 2024 season, and it’s backed up by his 0.95 WHIP and the fact that he’s allowed just 29 hits in 63.1 innings of work.
It’s truly remarkable how dominant the Yankees righty has been, and he’s allowed three or fewer hits in nine of his 11 starts so far this season. Even with Gil working deeper into games – he pitched eight innings in his last outing – his hits numbers have remained down.
He pitched at least six innings in every start he made in May, allowing over 3.5 hits just one time. Now, he gets a look at a Minnesota team that is in the bottom-10 in Major League Baseball in hits this season.
Until the youngster has a blow up outing, we might as well ride the hot hand when it comes to this prop.
Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-120)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and starter Tyler Glasnow kick off the MLB action on Tuesday with a matchup against Jared Jones and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Glasnow has been dominant as of late, striking out a ton of hitters to give him 95 on the season in just 74.0 innings of work.
So, why not go back to the well when it comes to his strikeout prop tonight?
Glasnow has eight or more punchouts in six of his last seven starts, ranking in the 94th percentile this season in strikeout percentage (33.2 percent of the time).
Pittsburgh – a younger team – has struggled to avoid punchouts all season long, racking up the fourth most in Major League Baseball entering this matchup.
That puts Glasnow in a prime spot to go OVER 7.5 K’s again, especially if he can work deep into the game. Glasnow is 6-for-6 on this prop in his last six starts where he’s pitched more than five innings.
Trust the Dodgers star to get the job done against Pittsburgh tonight.
Shota Imanaga UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
Imanaga got off to an insane start to begin his MLB career, but he came back to earth in his last outing, giving up seven earned runs in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Luckily, he has a cupcake matchup with the White Sox on Tuesday that should serve as a perfect bounce-back spot.
Chicago ranks dead last in OPS, hits and runs scored this season, yet oddsmakers have Imanaga’s earned runs prop at 2.5. In 10 starts in 2024, he’s allowed more than 2.5 earned runs just once – his last outing against the Brewers.
I believe in the lefty to bounce back here against one of the league’s worst teams, especially since he had allowed just two total earned runs in his first four starts in May. Imanaga still has a 1.86 ERA on the season supported by a 1.00 WHIP.
He’s a prime candidate to buy low on for Tuesday’s slate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.