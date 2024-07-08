Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Mitchell Parker in Prime Spot vs. Cardinals)
Betting on props in Major League Baseball is sometimes easier than handicapping full games (bullpens, am I right?), and I’ve got two that I’m focused on for Monday’s seven-game slate.
We’re starting with a young lefty in Washington Nationals starter Mitchell Parker, and we close the picks with a veteran left-hander in Atlanta Braves star Chris Sale.
Can these pitchers take us to the promised land?
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Monday, July 8
- Mitchell Parker UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
- Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mitchell Parker UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
Parker is in a prime spot on Monday night, as he takes on the St. Louis Cardinals, who have struggled against left-handed pitching all season long.
The Cardinals rank 29th in the league in OPS and 29th in batting average (.222) against lefties this season, which should set up well for Parker to keep them out of the hit column.
The youngster has held his opponents to five or fewer hits in nine of his 15 starts in 2024, and he’s only allowed more than six hits one time. So, we’re looking at a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Plus, Parker’s WHIP (1.09 on the season) drops to 0.82 at home with opponents hitting just .207 against him. I think he shuts down the Cards at Nationals Park on Monday.
Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Was getting sent to Atlanta all Sale needed to turn his career back around?
The seven-time All-Star has been lights out in 2024, posting a 2.71 ERA in 16 starts while striking out 127 batters in 99.2 innings of work.
Sale has picked up at least seven strikeouts in 12 of his 16 starts in 2024, including 10 of his 11 starts since May 1.
His opponent on Monday – the Arizona Diamondbacks – doesn’t strike out a ton (7.88 per game), but Sale’s advanced numbers are too good for me to pass him up at this number.
The veteran lefty ranks in the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 88th percentile in whiff percentage and the 96th percentile in chase rate. I expect him to stay hot on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.