Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Aaron Judge, Sandy Alcantara)
When it comes to betting on baseball – especially early-season baseball – there is nothing that I love more than some prop bets.
Some players are going to come out of the gate red hot, and I love to be able to jump on them early in the prop market for some quick wins.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball brings in the month of April with 13 games on the docket, including a nationally televised matchup between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Does that warrant a prop play for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge after he hit four homers in his first three games?
Find out below with all of my picks for Tuesday’s action!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
- Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-190)
- Michael King UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-190)
Judge has gotten off to an insane start to the season for the Yankees, but he’s facing a pitcher that he’s struggled against in his career on Tuesday.
Judge is 0-for-7 with one walk against Arizona ace Corbin Burnes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on the reigning AL MVP.
With Juan Soto in Queens and Giancarlo Stanton hurt, teams are going to pitch around Judge, something we already saw in the Milwaukee Brewers-Yankees series. Judge has three walks already this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him work another in this game.
The Yankees slugger led MLB in walks (133) last season.
Michael King UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Michael King is a fade candidate against the Cleveland Guardians:
San Diego Padres starter Michael King has a tough matchup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, who are averaging just 6.0 strikeouts per game this season.
King struggled in his debut this season despite a Padres win, striking out three batters and allowing three runs in just 2.2 innings of work. Against a Cleveland team that doesn’t strike out much, I think this number is a little too high for King, even though he punched out 201 batters in just over 173 innings last season.
Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
After missing last season due to Tommy John surgery, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara returned to the rotation on Opening Day and struck out seven batters in 4.2 innings of work.
On Tuesday, Alcantara gets a crack at a New York Mes team that is averaging nearly eight strikeouts per game this season.
The Marlins righty struggled a bit with his command on Opening Day (four walks), but he threw 91 pitches – a good sign that he’ll be able to work five or more innings on Tuesday. The Cy Young award winner in the NL in 2022, Alcantara has punched out over 200 batters in two of his last three full seasons.
