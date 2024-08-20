Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson)
Today, let’s target plus-money player props for the Baltimore Orioles, who will face lefty Jose Quintana.
We will also look at the matchup between Houston and Boston tonight. Both pitchers are offered at plus-money to go under their strikeout props, and I like the value for both. I’ll feature one below.
All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Adley Rutschman over 1.5 bases (+135)
- Gunnar Henderson RBI (+175)
- Nick Pivetta under 5.5 K (+100)
Adley Rutschman over 1.5 bases (+135)
Rutschman has been struggling since the All-Star Break, hitting just .212.
But this is a good spot to get back on track tonight. The Orioles will square off with lefty Jose Quintana in Queens.
Quintana has an xERA in the bottom 13% of the league and an xBA in the bottom 18%. That should play well vs. the switch-hitting Rutschman, who is hitting .353 vs. lefties this season and .370 vs. lefties when away.
Gunnar Henderson over 0.5 RBI (+175)
Henderson is hitting .294 with five home runs and 12 RBI this month.
Quintana is allowing 1.40 home runs per nine innings -- that’s the 10th-highest rate in the league. Both Henderson and Santander are in a good spot to go yard tonight, but we will opt for the +175 for Henderson to knock one in. Batting third behind Rutschman and Santander should set him up for success.
Nick Pivetta under 5.5 K (+100)
The Houston Astros are not prone to strikeout, boasting just a 19.2% K-rate, the third-best in MLB. Pivetta’s ERA balloons to 5.04 his second time through the lineup, which suggests he may not last long enough in this game to log six strikeouts.
The Astros have won nine of their last 10 and will be looking to keep the winning streak vs. the Red Sox alive. Pivetta has not made it into the sixth inning in three of his last four starts. I like the even money for this prop tonight.
