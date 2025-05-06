Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Andrew Abbott, Paul Skenes, and Randy Arozarena)
With every team in action across the Major League on Tuesday, we have plenty of games to watch and bet on. If you're looking to get in on a few player props, you've come to the right place.
I have three props locked in for today's slate of games, including a bet on Paul Skenes' strikeout regression to continue when he and the Pirates face the Cardinals.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Andrew Abbott OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125)
- Paul Skenes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
- Randy Arozarena OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Andrew Abbott OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125)
No team has drawn more walks against left-handed pitchers this season than the Boston Red Sox with 12.2% of their plate appearances against lefties resulting in a walk. Today, they'll face a left-handed starter for the Reds in Andrew Abbott, who has walked at least four batters in two of his four starts this season. This looks like a great spot to jump on a plus-money bet.
Paul Skenes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Paul Skenes has seen some major regression in the strikeout department this season. He struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings in his rookie season but has struck out just 8.6 batters per nine innings so far in 2025. He has reached seven strikeouts just three times in seven starts.
Now, he has to face a Cardinals team that has struck out on just 17.2% of their plate appearances over the past 14 days, the second lowest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Let's continue to bet on his regression today.
Randy Arozarena OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Randy Arozarena has historically fared better against left-handed pitchers throughout his career and this season has been no different. His batting average in 2025 improves from .205 against righties to .263 against lefties.
Tonight, he and the Mariners will face a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. Spring has a subpar WHIP this season of 1.427, which could lead to Arozarena having a big performance.
