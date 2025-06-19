Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Brandon Nimmo, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ryne Nelson)
We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us on Thursday, which means plenty of opportunities to place some bets.
If you want to dip your toe in the world of player props, you've come to the right place. I have three players I'm targeting in the prop market for today's action, including Brandon Nimmo to have a big game for the Mets against the Braves.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Ryne Nelson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-102) via FanDuel
- Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-106) via FanDuel
- Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via Caesars
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
One of the best bets in baseball lately has been to take the UNDER on strikeouts for whatever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays on any given day. Over the past 30 days, the Blue Jays have struck out on just 15.1% of their plate appearances, the lowest strikeout rate by 2.2% over that time frame.
Today, it'll be Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks who will get the start against the Blue Jays. He hasn't recorded 4+ strikeouts in three-straight games and I have no faith in him being able to reach that number tonight.
Pick: Ryne Nelson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-102)
Phillies vs. Marlins Prop Bet
The Marlins are another team that has done well not striking out lately, ranking fourth in strikeout rate over the past 30 days at 18.7%. They're also seventh in strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers for the entire season at 20.9%.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty starter in Cristopher Sanchez. He has struck out 6+ batters just once in his last four starts. Let's bet on him to fail reaching this number again tonight.
Pick: Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-106)
Mets vs. Braves Prop Bet
Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight when they take on the Mets and there's one batter in New York's lineup he should be afraid of. Brandon Nimmo has had Strider's number throughout his career, sporting a .500 batting average and a 1.063 slugging percentage in 16 at bats against Strider. Let's bet on that to continue tonight and take Nimmo to record at least two total bases tonight at plus-money.
Pick: Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!