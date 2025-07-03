Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bryce Elder, Eugenio Suarez, and Bryan Woo)
There's no better way to kick-start your holiday weekend than by boosting your bankroll by cashing in on a few MLB bets, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to do today.
In this article, I'm going to break down some of my favorite player props available across several online sportsbooks, including a play on Bryce Elder of the Atlanta Braves. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Bryce Elder OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105) via DraftKings
- Eugenio Suarez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+130) via BetMGM
- Bryan Woo UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) via FanDuel
Angels vs. Braves Prop Bet
I haven't liked what I've seen from Bryce Elder this season and things have only gotten worse of late, allowing 4+ earned runs in three straight starts including giving up nine earned runs in two innings in his last outing. Tonight, he'll face an underrated Angels offense that has an OPS of .729 over the past 30 days. I think this is a great spot to fade the Braves' starter.
Pick: Bryce Elder OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
Eugenio Suarez has been horrific against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .271 against righties to .176 against lefties. Tonight, he'll have to take on Robbie Ray, one of the best left-handed starters in the Majors. If you want a plus-money prop to play tonight, there are going to be few that line up as well as Suarez to not record a hit against this Giants team.
Pick: Eugenio Suarez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+130)
Royals vs. Mariners Prop Bet
The Royals have struck out on just 18.0% of their plate appearances against right-handed pitchers over the past 30 days, which is tied for the second-lowest rate in the Majors. We're going to take this opportunity to bank on that trend continuing tonight when they take on a right-handed starter in Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners.
Pick: Bryan Woo UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)
