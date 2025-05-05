Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Carlos Rodon, Lenyn Sosa, and Luis Severino)
The MLB season marches on and while there are some teams who have the day off on Monday, there are still plenty of games for us to watch and bet on. If you're looking for some player props, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in, including on one Yankees pitcher, Carlos Rodon, to go over his strikeout total against the Padres.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Carlos Rodon OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135) via BetMGM
- Lenyn Sosa OVER 1.5 Total bases (+170) via FanDuel
- Luis Severino OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-165) via DraftKings
Padres vs, Yankees Prop Bet
The Padres have generally done a great job this season of not striking out, leading the Majors in strikeout percentage in 2025 at 18.7%. Because of that, Carlos Rodon's strikout total is set at just 5.5, despite going over this number in six of his seven starts this season.
Now, consider the fact the Padres have regressed in their plate discipline over the past two weeks, sporting a strikout percentage of 25.0% against left-handed pitchers in that time frame. Now that they face Rodon, a lefty, the sportsbooks have teed us up with a fantastic bet on the OVER on his strikeout total tonight.
Pick: Carlos Rodon OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)
White Sox vs. Royals Prop Bet
Not only does Lenyn Sosa have the best batting average amongst the main starts for the White Sox at .256, but his batting average improves even further up to .265 when facing left-handed pitchers. Tonight, he'll face Cole Ragans of the Royals, who has a 4.40 ERA and a 1.174 WHIP on the year. If you want a plus-money bet, Sosa to record at least two bases seems like a great wager to place.
Pick: Lenyn Sosa OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+170)
Mariners vs. Athletics Prop Bet
No team has drawn more walks this season than the Seattle Mariners, who have a walk rate of 11.0% on the year and an 11.4% walk rate over the last two weeks. Tonight, they'll face Luis Severino who has allowed 2+ walks in five of his seven starts this season. I see no reason why he won't allow at least two walks against this Mariners lineup tonight.
Pick: Luis Severino OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-165)
