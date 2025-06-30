Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Chase Burns, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and More)
One of the best ways to bet on Major League Baseball is in the prop market, and I’m eyeing three players for Monday’s action.
Starting with the Cincinnati Reds-Boston Red Sox series opener, youngster Chase Burns could be worth a look to keep his strong start to his career going against a strikeout-prone Boston squad.
Plus, there is a New York Yankees hitter that has been red hot over the last month and may be undervalued in a rivalry matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the top props to bet for tonight’s action.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, June 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Chase Burns OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-155)
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
Chase Burns OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Cincinnati Reds rookie Chase Burns showed how dominant he can be at registering punchouts in his Major League debut against the New York Yankees last week.
Burns finished with eight strikeouts in just five innings of work, and he now has an even better matchup against the Boston Red Sox in his second start of his career.
Boston is 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.29), and Burns has been a strikeout machine in 2025, punching out 89 batters in 66 innings of work in the minors this season.
Even if he’s limited to around five innings again, I think Burns clears this prop on Monday night.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-155)
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm has been pretty hot as of late, hitting .321 over the last two weeks and .318 over the last 28 days. He’s tallied 27 hits in his last 23 games (22 starts), making him an intriguing bet to pick up at least one hit – and one total base – on Monday.
Chisholm will face a familiar arm in Max Scherzer, who has a 5.63 ERA and has given up nine hits in eight innings (two starts) so far in 2025. Chisholm is 1-for-6 with a triple against Scherzer in his career.
After a three-hit weekend series against the A’s, I think Chisholm is worth a look to stay hot on Monday. While he’s hitting just .242 for the season, he’s been on a tear since returning from the injured list.
Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Zack Wheeler is a steal in this market on Monday:
This player prop is a no-brainer on Monday night, especially since the San Diego Padres rank just 21st in MLB in hits so far in 2025.
Zack Wheeler has allowed five or fewer hits in 14 of his 16 starts this season, and he has not allowed more than four hits in a single game since the start of May.
Overall, the Phillies ace has a 0.92 WHIP and a 2.45 ERA in the 2025 season. His advanced numbers are great as well, with Wheeler ranking in the 97th percentile in expected ERA (2.34) and the 96th percentile in expected batting average against (.195) so far this season.
He is in a great spot to keep his streak of allowing five or fewer hits going. Wheeler has given up just 66 hits in 99 innings of work in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
