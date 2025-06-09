Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Chris Sale, JT Realmuto, and Andre Pallante)
Monday morning marks a new week of MLB games for us to watch and bet on, starting with today's slate of games. Not all teams are in action today, but we still have plenty of matchups to place some wagers on.
If you're looking to get in some player props, you've come to the right place. I have three props locked in for today, so let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- J.T. Realmuto UNDER 0.5 Hits (+165) via BetMGM
- Chris Sale OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-120) via DraftKings
- Andre Pallante UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-166) via FanDuel
Cubs vs. Phillies Prop Bet
J.T. Realmuto has struggled lately, sporting a .205 batting average in May and a .235 batting average in June. Tonight, he and the Phillies will take on a lefty starter for the Cubs in Matthew Boyd. That's even worse news for the Phillies' catcher, who is batting just .125 against left-handed pitchers this season. At +165 odds, I'll take a chance on him not recording a hit in this game.
Pick: J.T. Realmuto UNDER 0.5 Hits (+165)
Braves vs. Brewers Prop Bet
Chris Sale has struggled with his command at times this season. He has walked 2+ batters in five of his last six starts.
Tonight, he and the Braves will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the third-highest walk rate in the Majors over the past 30 days, drawing a walk on 9.6% of their plate appearances. This seems like a great time to bet the OVER 1.5 walks allowed for Sale.
Pick: Chris Sale OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-120)
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prop Bet
The Toronto Blue Jays have been the best team in the Majors in not striking out. Over the past 30 days, they have struck out on just 16.0% of plate appearances, which is the best mark amongst all teams by 2.7%. Tonight, they'll face Andre Pallante, who has struck out 4+ batters only three times in his last six starts.
Pick: Andre Pallante UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-166)
