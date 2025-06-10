Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Gleyber Torres, Max Fried, and Miles Mikolas)
I went 2-1 for a profit with my Monday MLB prop bets, so let's see if we can keep the momentum going today.
All 30 teams are back in action on Tuesday so we have plenty of options to choose from when deciding which games and players to bet on. As is always the case, I'm going to break down my three top picks. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Gleyber Torres OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via BetMGM
- Max Fried UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137) via Caesars
- Miles Mikolas UNDER 2.5 Strikeouts (+110) via Caesars
Tigers vs. Orioles Prop Bet
Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers has been significantly better when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .243 against righties to .347 against lefties. Tonight, he and the Tigers will take on a lefty starter in Cade Povich of the Baltimore Orioles. Not only is he a lefty, but he has a 1.473 WHIP, allowing 9.9 hits per nine innings pitched.
Things add up for Torres to have a big game, so I love him to record at least two bases at +135 odds.
Pick: Gleyber Torres OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+135)
Yankees vs. Royals Prop Bet
Max Fried has only allowed 2.0 walks per nine innings pitched this season. Tonight, he'll take on a Royals lineup that has struggled to draw walks against lefties this season, walking on just 6.2% of their plate appearances when facing left-handed pitchers. That walk rate is the third lowest amongst all teams. That points to Fried walking fewer than two batters being a great bet tonight.
Pick: Max Fried UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-137)
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prop Bet
One of the best moneymakers in Major League Baseball over the past month has been taking the UNDER on the strikeout total for whichever pitcher is facing them. Over the last 30 days, they have struck out on just 15.5% of their plate appearances, which is the lowest mark amongst all teams during that time frame by 2.7%.
Tonight, they'll face Miles Mikolas, who is far from a strikeout specialist, striking out just 5.3 batters per nine innings pitched this season. He'll struggle to reach three strikeouts tonight.
Pick: Miles Mikolas UNDER 2.5 Strikeouts (+110)
