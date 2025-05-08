Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jesus Luzardo, Kris Bubic)
Looking to bet on some MLB props for Thursday’s action?
With several teams off on Thursday, there are a limited number of games to bet on, but I’ve found two starting pitchers that I’m looking to wager on.
Lefty Jesus Luzardo has been one of the best pitchers in baseball to open the 2025 season, and he’s got a solid matchup against a Tampa Bay Rays team that is four games under .500.
Personally, I love betting pitcher props since there isn’t as much variance as night-to-night hitting props, and both starters I’m targeting on Thursday have been extremely consistent in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the picks for Thursday’s action!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
- Kris Bubic UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-170)
Jesus Luzardo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
This season, Luzardo has a 1.94 ERA, 1.94 FIP and a 1.17 WHIP, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 record in his seven starts.
He’s also done a solid job generating strikeouts, punching out 47 batters in 41.2 innings of work. Overall, Luzardo has five starts where he’s recorded six or more strikeouts.
This is a solid matchup for the Phillies lefty, as the Rays rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.61), and are averaging 12.0 strikeouts per game over their last three matchups.
The advanced numbers – per Statcat – for Luzardo are great. He ranks in the 79th percentile in strikeout percentage, 86 percentile in whiff percentage and 82nd percentile in chase rate.
He’s also pitched into the sixth inning in six of his seven starts, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to clearing this number.
Kris Bubic UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-170)
Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has a 1.98 ERA and 1.12 WHIP this season heading into an afternoon clash with the lowly Chicago White Sox.
I’m targeting Bubic’s hits prop, as Chicago is one of the worst offenses in MLB, ranking in the bottom half of the league in just about every key statistical category.
Chicago is:
- 30th in OPS
- 29th in batting average
- 26th in runs scored
- 27th in hits
- 28th in home runs
So, Bubic should be in a good spot to turn in a shut down outing. This season, the Royals lefty has allowed five or fewer hits in five of his seven starts, including his last three outings.
Against such a weak lineup, Bubic should be able to stay under this number for the sixth time in 2025.
