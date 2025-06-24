Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Logan Allen, Garrett Crochet, and Cal Quantrill)
All 30 teams across Major League Baseball is in action today, which means we have plenty of betting opportunities. If you're looking to get in on a few player props for Tuesday's slate, you've come to the right place.
I'm targeting three pitchers tonight, including Garrett Crochet of the Red Sox to go over his strikeouts total.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Logan Allen UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-106) via Caesars
- Garrett Crochet OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (+115) via Caesars
- Cal Quantrill 3+ Walks Allowed (+170) via DraftKings
Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prop Bet
The Blue Jays continue to be elite at not striking out this season. Over the past 30 days, they've struck out on just 15.0% of their plate appearances, which is the lowest in the Majors in that time frame by 16.2%. Against lefties specifically, they have a strikeout rate of 18.4% this season, the second-best mark amongst all teams.
Tonight, they'll face a left-handed starter in Logan Allen, who has failed to reach 4+ strikeouts in four of his last six starts. I think he'll fail to reach that number again tonight.
Pick: Logan Allen UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-106)
Red Sox vs. Angels Prop Bet
No team has a higher strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers than the Los Angeles Angels. They have struck out on 28.0% of plate appearances against lefties this season. Tonight, they'll take on a Red Sox lefty in Garrett Crochet, who has reached 9+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts. He's in a great spot to reach at least nine strikeouts again tonight.
Pick: Garrett Crochet OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (+115)
Marlins vs. Giants Prop Bet
The San Francisco Giants have drawn a walk on 9.8% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, the highest mark in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Cal Quantrill of the Marlins tonight. If you want a plus-money bet at +170 odds, Quantrill giving up at least three walks seems to be a solid bet to make.
Pick: Cal Quantrill 3+ Walks Allowed (+170)
