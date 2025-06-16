Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Michael Conforto, Mick Abel, and Carson Palmquist)
A new week means a new slate of MLB games to bet on! There are only seven games set to take place this Monday, but that still leaves us with plenty of betting opportunities.
If you want to get in on some player props for today's action, you've come to the right place. I have three prop bets locked in, including a wager on Michael Conforto of the Dodgers. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Mick Abel UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)
- Carson Palmquist UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+143)
- Michael Conforto OVER 0.5 Hits (-118)
Phillies vs. Marlins Prop Bet
The Marlins haven't performed well in many areas recently, but one aspect that has been a strength of theirs is plate discipline. They've struck out on just 18.5% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, which is the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors in that time frame. Today, they'll face Mick Abel of the Phillies, who has failed to reach four strikeouts in two of his three starts this season.
That leads me to believe the UNDER on his strikeout total is a great bet at -105 odds tonight.
Pick: Mick Abel UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Rockies vs. Nationals Prop Bet
When you see Carson Palmquist and his ERA of 7.77, you may think the move is to fade the Rockies' starting pitcher in as many different ways as possible. I'm going to do the opposite tonight and bet on him to keep things under control, allowing fewer than two walks in his start against the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals have struggled to draw walks this season, walking pitchers on just 7.1% of their plate appearances against lefties in 2025. That number has fallen to 5.0% against lefties over the past 30 days.
At +143, I'll take a chance believing in Palmquist tonight.
Pick: Carson Palmquist UNDER 1.5 Pitcher Walks (+143)
Padres vs. Dodgers Prop Bet
This is a great price on Michael Conforto recording at least one hit tonight against the San Diego Padres. Dylan Cease gets the start for the Padres tonight, and Conforto has had plenty of success against him throughout his career, recording a .333 batting average in 15 at-bats against the Padres' arm. Let's see if he can record another hit against him tonight.
Pick: Michael Conforto OVER 0.5 Hits (-118)
