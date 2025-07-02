Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shota Imanaga, Gleyber Torres, and Logan Gilbert)
If you're looking to dip your toe in the world of player props for today's MLB action, you've come to the right place. With multiple double-headers scheduled for Wednesday's action, we have ample betting opportunities to take advantage of.
There are three players I'm eyeing in the props market, including Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Gleyber Torres OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120) via FanDuel
- Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140) via FanDuel
- Logan Gilbert UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130) via BetMGM
Tigers vs. Nationals (Game 2) Prop Bet
Gleyber Torres has posted much stronger numbers when facing left-handed pitching this season. His batting average improves from .277 against righties to 3.03 against lefties, and his slugging percentage increases from .395 to .561. Tonight, in the second half of their double-header against the Nationals, the Tigers will face a left-handed starter in MacKenzie Gore. Let's back Torres in this spot to record at least two bases.
Pick: Gleyber Torres OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Guardians vs. Cubs Prop Bet
The Cleveland Guardians have struggled in the strikeout department of late, striking out on 25.4% of plate appearances over the past 30 days, which is the second-highest mark in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Shota Imanaga of the Cubs, who I'm willing to bank on having a strong second performance after missing almost two months to injury. In his first start back, he threw 5.0 shutout innings, but only struck out three. I expect those strikeout numbers to see a boost in his second start back tonight.
Pick: Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Royals vs. Mariners Prop Bet
You're going to want to back Logan Gilbert when he gets a start at home. His home stats have been significantly better than his road metrics in 2025. Teams are batting just .131 against Gilbert when facing him in Seattle, and now he gets to face a Royals lineup that has a batting average of .237 over the past 30 days, which ranks 23rd in the Majors in that time frame.
Gilbert has allowed five hits in just one of his six home starts this season.
Pick: Logan Gilbert UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
