Best NBA Picks and Props Today (Bet the UNDER in Grizzlies vs. Clippers)

March Madness takes center stage today but we still have a great slate of NBA action to watch and bet on Friday night. Whether or not you can spare a screen for pro ball, let's at least get a few bets down.
If you're looking for a few, you've come to the right place. I have a bet on a side, total, and player prop for tonight. Let's dive into them.
76ers vs. Spurs Prop Bet
The Philadelphia 76ers have been the worst rebounding team in the NBA this season, ranking dead last in that stat while grabbing just 47.3% of boards. Things have only gotten worse lately as they've grabbed just 44.9% of rebounds in their last three games.
To take advantage of that, I'm going to back the Spurs' center, Jeremy Sochan, to grab at least nine rebounds at plus-money.
Pick: Jeremy Sochan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+124)
Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction
It may seem crazy to back the Jazz to cover against the Celtics, but I think Utah has enough working on its favor to take the 14 points with the home team. No team in the NBA shoots the three ball more than the Celtics and one of the only bright spots for the Jazz has been their perimeter defense. Utah ranks 12th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. That number has improved to 30.1% over their last three games.
Utah's biggest weakness is turnovers, ranking dead last in turnovers per game at 16.8. Now, they face a Celtics team that isn't known for forcing turnovers. In fact, they rank 25th in opponent turnovers per game at just 13.0.
Those two factors are enough to lead me to believe Jazz can at least cover the spread on their home court tonight.
Pick: Utah +14 (-112)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction
The Grizzlies have played at the fastest pace in the NBA this season, averaging 107.2 possessions per game, but they have slowed things down recently, averaging just 101.5 possessions over their last three games. The Clippers' slow pace, ranking 25th in possessions, could also aid the Grizzlies slowing down their offense.
On top of that, this game also features two of the better defenses in the league. The Clippers rank fourth and the Grizzlies rank 11th in defensive efficiency this season.
Give me the UNDER in this Western Conference showdown.
Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-108)
