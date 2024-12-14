Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Prediction for Hawks vs. Bucks, Rockets vs. Thunder)
Looking to wager on some player props for the NBA Cup action in Las Vegas on Saturday?
You’ve come to the right place, as I have a few players to consider for the action, including a prop for Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are all just one win away from an NBA Cup Final appearance.
Here’s a look at the players that I think will shine – or struggle – in the big moment on Saturday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Dec. 12
- Trae Young OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Trae Young OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
It’s been a tough season for Young scoring the basketball, as he’s averaging just 21.0 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
However, this is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for Young in the NBA. Milwaukee has been awful defending the guard position, allowing an NBA-high 28.42 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
Young did have a huge game on Wednesday, scoring 22 points against New York – but he didn’t shoot the ball well (8-for-22 from the field). Hopefully, he’ll see his field goal percentage rise on Saturday against a weaker defense.
Not only that, but Jalen Suggs dropped 32 on the Bucks on Tuesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Don’t be shocked if Young has a big scoring game on Saturday.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has been terrific after missing the start of the season with a fractured hand.
The former New York Knick is averaging 11.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. He had a strong showing against Houston earlier this season, putting up 19 points, 13 rebounds and four dimes in 30:02 of playing time.
I am targeting Hartenstein’s assists and rebounds prop on Saturday, as he’s averaging 17.1 combined assists and rebounds per game. Outside of a five-rebound showing against Utah, Hartenstein has at least 10 boards in every other game this season.
He’s also dished out at least three assists in every game, giving him a terrific floor against a stingy Houston defense.
He should handle a major workload with the Thunder looking to slow down Alperen Sengun tonight.
Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
I’m surprised to see this points prop for Hawks forward Jalen Johnson down at 18.5, as he’s averaging 19.8 points per game and has cleared this number in eight of his last 10 games.
On the season, Johnson has 16 games – out of 24 – where he’s finished with 19 or more points.
Against a Milwaukee team that ranks 14th in defensive rating and is allowing over 112 points per game, I expect one of Johnson or Young to have a big game – and likely both – on Saturday.
