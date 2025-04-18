Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Desmond Bane and More)
A playoff spot is on the line for the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks on Friday, as the final play-in tournament action begins at 7 p.m. EST.
The Heat and Grizzlies are favored to advance in these games, but the spread in the Miami game is just one point while Memphis is dealing with an injury to Ja Morant (listed as questionable).
So if you’re not sold on betting a side in this game, why not take a stab at some player props?
For these two games, there are a ton of props that I like, but I’ve narrowed down at least one pick for every team – and two for Dallas – to consider for Friday’s action. Here’s a full breakdown of these picks and their latest odds.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Blocks (+130)
- Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
- Klay Thompson 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)
- Trae Young UNDER 40.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Davion Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Blocks (+130)
Anthony Davis has at least three blocks in three of his last five games, including a three-block game in the play-in tournament and five and seven-block games over the final stretch of the regular season.
Now, he takes on a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent blocks per game (5.5) this season.
The Mavs have a frightening defensive frontcourt to deal with, as Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are all patrolling the paint. As a result, they blocked eight shots against Sacramento on Wednesday.
AD is averaging 2.2 blocks per game this season, and I think he’ll have a lot of chances to swat shots at the rim against the likes of Morant (who loves to attack the basket), Zach Edey and others on Friday.
Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Earlier today, I shared why Bane is a great prop target in this play-in matchup in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane knocked down five 3-pointers in the loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, remaining as hot as ever from beyond the arc. Bane is shooting 42.1 percent from deep since the start of March, averaging nearly three 3-pointers made per game.
I’m buying him to knock down three shots from deep – something he’s done in six of his last seven games – against Dallas on Friday.
The Grizzlies may be more reliant on Bane with Morant nursing a bad ankle, and the Mavericks haven’t been great defending the 3 this season, ranking 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
Klay Thompson 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Playoff Klay Thompson made an appearance on Wednesday night, as the future Hall of Famer knocked down five of his seven shots from beyond the arc on his way to a 23-point game against the Kings.
To close the regular season, Thompson made three or more shots from beyond the arc in 12 of his final 20 games, shooting 36.2 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per game.
Memphis is 21st in opponent 3s made per game and 15th in opponent 3-point percentage, so this isn’t a bad matchup overall for Thompson either. He made three or more shots from deep in two of his three meetings against the Grizzlies this season.
Trae Young UNDER 40.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Another pick from today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – Trae Young could be a player to fade on Friday night:
Hawks star Trae Young put together a big game – before getting tossed – against Orlando, but he has struggled against Miami in his career.
This season, Young fell short of this line in three of the four games that he played against the Heat, averaging 17.0 points, 12.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. For his career, Young is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23 games against Miami.
So, it’s not normal for him to be hovering around 40.5 points, rebounds and assists against this Erik Spoelstra defense.
The Heat shut down the Bulls in their first play-in tournament game, and they finished the regular season ninth in the league in defensive rating. Even though Miami struggled record wise, the defense has always been a calling card for this group.
Young is going to see all types of coverages in this one, as the Hawks really lack a proven No. 2 option with Jalen Johnson done for the season. I don’t see him putting together a big enough game to clear this line, especially if the Heat can slow the pace like they did on Wednesday against the Bulls.
Davion Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points and Assists (-115)
A midseason acquisition, Heat guard Davion Mitchell has come up huge for the Heat as of late, putting up 17 or more points and assists in six of his last eight games, including a 15-point, nine-assist showing on Wednesday against Chicago.
Now, Mitchell isn’t going to take a ton of shots for the Heat, but since March 17, he’s averaging over 32 minutes per game to go with 12.1 points and 6.3 assists per night. An elite defender, Mitchell may be tasked with guarding Young for a good portion of this game, which should mean he’s on the floor quite a bit.
In his two matchups with Miami against Atlanta, Mitchell dropped 20 points and six assists in a start where he played over 37 minutes and 16 points and six assists in over 35 minutes off the bench.
He’s a terrific target at this number, especially after playing such a crucial role in Miami’s first play-in win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
