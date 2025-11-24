Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg and More)
A loaded 10-game slate in the NBA on Monday calls for some player prop picks, and there are a couple of All-Stars that I’m eyeing.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has a great matchup against the Sacramento Kings, but he may be overvalued in one market for that matchup. Plus, there’s a great bet to place for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry against a Utah Jazz team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Earlier in the night, I’m looking at No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who could be in line for a big game with Anthony Davis (calf) listed as doubtful against the Miami Heat.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these props on Monday, Nov. 24.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Cooper Flagg OVER 15.5 Points (-123)
Flagg should have a major offensive role once again on Monday with Davis likely sitting out in this game.
Flagg enters this matchup averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and just 27.7 percent from 3. But, he's scored 16 or more points in five of his last seven matchups.
This is a solid matchup for Flagg, as Miami ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace and the total for this game is all the way up at 241.5. The Heat are allowing 118.9 points per game (20th in the NBA), so Flagg and the Mavericks should be able to score more than we're used to seeing on Monday.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-187)
I'm buying Smith as a 3-point shooter on Monday night, as he should see a few more touches with Kevin Durant (personal) out of the lineup.
Smith is shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game this season, averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers per game. So, he's already clearing this line with relative ease with Durant playing, finishing with two or more 3s in nine of his 13 appearances.
Smith's usage should take a little bit of a jump in this game, and the Rockets don't have many shooters that they can turn to in place of Durant in this game.
Anthony Edwards UNDER 4.5 Assists (-119)
Edwards has gotten off to a solid start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, but he may be overvalued in the prop market as a passer.
The Timberwolves have used Edwards as their de-facto point guard this season, but he’s only picked up five or more dimes in five of his 12 games while averaging just 6.5 potential assists per night.
So, to clear this prop against the Sacramento Kings, Edwards is going to need to go well above his season average or have his teammates convert just about every assist chance they get. The Kings are just 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Edwards has seen his actual assists per game drop from 4.5 to 3.5 while his potential assists have gone from 8.4 to 6.5 from last season to this season.
I think he’s a clear fade candidate on Monday.
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a bet against Utah:
Curry has a dream matchup on Monday night against a Utah Jazz team that ranks dead last in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage.
The two-time league MVP is shooting 40.4 percent from deep this season, and he’s made at least five shots from beyond the arc in seven of his 14 games this season, including four of his last five.
Curry is taking an NBA-high 11.9 3-pointers per game while making 4.8 of them (also an NBA-high). He’s going to get plenty of looks against a Utah team that is allowing 15.6 made 3-pointers on 41.8 attempts per night (the second-most attempts allowed in the league).
After hitting nine 3-pointers in a loss to Portland on Friday, Curry is a great bet to stay hot on Monday night.
