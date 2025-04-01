Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, OG Anunoby and Devin Booker)
Playoff position is on the line – in the Western Conference – on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets.
These two marquee matchups likely matter the most for the standings with less than two weeks left in the regular season, but there is also an interesting Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns clash on national television on Tuesday.
One of my favorite ways to bet on this seven-game NBA slate is in the prop market, and I’m targeting Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker for just a few of my picks.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite player prop picks for the action on Tuesday, April 1.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-115)
- Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
- OG Anunoby OVER 22.5 Points (-130)
Immanuel Quickley OVER 24.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Even though the Toronto Raptors have been limiting the minutes of some of their best players, Immanuel Quickley has at least 25 points and assists in seven of the last 10 games he’s appeared in.
Over that stretch, IQ is averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from 3. Against a Chicago Bulls team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and plays at a top-three pace, Quickley should be able to stuff the stat sheet – even in limited playing time – on Tuesday.
Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is a great prop target on Tuesday:
With Kevin Durant (ankle) out and Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable, Devin Booker could be in line for a massive workload as he attempts to keep the Suns’ playoff hopes alive.
Phoenix lucked out on Monday, as both of the teams in front of it – Dallas and Sacramento – lost close games, allowing the Suns to pick up half a game in the standings.
This is a solid matchup for Booker, who had 19 points and 12 dimes in his meeting with the Bucks in March. Milwaukee has allowed the most points per game to opposing point guards this season – and while Book isn’t a point guard – he is the primary initiator on a ton of action for the Suns.
With Durant out, I expect Booker’s shots to increase in a big way, and he could push this number on points alone. Overall, Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
This season, Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.5 percent from deep on 10.1 attempts per game.
He’s made seven, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his games against Denver, which ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
With Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo out due to suspensions, I expect Ant to carry an even bigger offensive load than usual on Tuesday night.
OG Anunoby OVER 22.5 Points (-130)
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been on fire as of late, averaging 28.3 points while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3 over his last six games. The Knicks forward has 23 or more points in nine of his last 11 games.
This is a great matchup against a Philadelphia 76ers defense that is dead last in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
