Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Warriors-Grizzlies, Devin Booker, Wolves-Nuggets)
Some potential first-round matchups in the Western Conference will take place on Tuesday night, as the Denver Nuggets aim to avoid a season sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the biggest game on April 1.
In addition to that matchup, the Golden State Warriors are making a push for a top-five seed when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Memphis, which recently fired its head coach, has been freefalling in the Western Conference standings over the last two months.
There’s plenty of ways to bet on tonight’s action, even though there are some tanking teams playing as well. Can we take advantage of one of those squads – like in the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks matchup – when they face a playoff-caliber team?
I’ve got a few plays that I’m eyeing on Tuesday, including a spread pick in the Warriors-Grizzlies matchup and a player prop for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
Let’s break each of these picks down as the regular season nears its end.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 199-192-4 (-1.20 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1209-1137-26 (+36.89 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 0.5 unit
- Minnesota Timberwolves +3 (-108) vs. Denver Nuggets – 0.5 unit
Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
With Kevin Durant (ankle) out and Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable, Devin Booker could be in line for a massive workload as he attempts to keep the Suns’ playoff hopes alive.
Phoenix lucked out on Monday, as both of the teams in front of it – Dallas and Sacramento – lost close games, allowing the Suns to pick up half a game in the standings.
This is a solid matchup for Booker, who had 19 points and 12 dimes in his meeting with the Bucks in March. Milwaukee has allowed the most points per game to opposing point guards this season – and while Book isn’t a point guard – he is the primary initiator on a ton of action for the Suns.
With Durant out, I expect Booker’s shots to increase in a big way, and he could push this number on points alone. Overall, Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.
Zaccharie Risacher OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher has really impressed since the All-Star break, averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s scored 15 or more points in six of his last eight games, including a 36-point showing on 21 shots in his last matchup against Milwaukee.
Risacher has stepped into a huge role with Jalen Johnson out for the season and De’Andre Hunter now in Cleveland. He should get plenty of looks in this one – he’s averaging 13.1 shots per game over his last eight – which gives him a solid floor in this market.
Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 0.5 unit
The Memphis Grizzlies have not beaten a team that is over .500 since Feb. 2, and they find themselves as home underdogs on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State is an impressive 18-4 in the 22 games that Jimmy Butler has appeared in this season, and the Warriors rank seventh in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. The Grizzlies? Well, they clock in at 18th.
Memphis is coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, and it could end up sitting some players on the second night of a back-to-back – especially Ja Morant who has been banged up this season.
Memphis is just 2-4 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it’s really hard to trust this team after it fired Taylor Jenkins – a clear sign that the organization didn’t like the direction of the team with just nine games to go in the regular season.
I’ll gladly lay the points with Golden State on Tuesday night.
Minnesota Timberwolves +3 (-108) vs. Denver Nuggets – 0.5 unit
The Denver Nuggets have yet to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, and they could be without Jamal Murray (questionable) and Aaron Gordon (questionable) in this matchup.
Minnesota is battling for a top-six seed in the West, and it has played extremely well as of late, ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, posting the No. 4 offense and No. 9 defense over that stretch.
Denver, on the other hand, is just 17th in net rating over its last 10 games. The Nuggets have struggled with Minnesota’s size and length defensively dating back to last season’s playoffs, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wolves pull off an upset if Murray or Gordon ends up sitting.
The Wolves also have the fourth-best record against the spread as road underdogs (8-5) in the 2024-25 season.
