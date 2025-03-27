Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, SGA, Zaccharie Risacher)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Thursday night?
There are a ton of intriguing NBA matchups with stars like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Haliburton and others in action.
I have a prop for a couple of these stars tonight, as well as a few other players that have been red hot in the month of March.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite prop picks for March 27.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
- Coby White OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-110)
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
- Zaccharie Risacher OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
Coby White OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-154)
I love this prop for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, who has been scoring at a high rate during this stretch for Chicago.
Over his last 12 games (all in the month of March), White is averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. During that stretch, White is knocking down 3.3 shots from deep per game on 9.0 attempts.
He’s made at least three shots from 3 in eight of those games, including a 6-for-9 shooting performance from deep against the Los Angeles Lakers.
He’s a steal at this current line on Thursday against that same Lakers team that the Bulls dropped 146 points against this month.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great bet on Thursday:
As of late, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting at least two 3-pointers in 17 of his 24 games since Feb. 1. On top of that, SGA is shooting a whooping 41.3 percent from deep during that stretch – way up from his season-long percentage of 37.2.
I’m buying Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday against a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season. The Grizzlies also play an uptempo style, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, which should lead to a ton of shots and possessions for both sides.
SGA is taking nearly six 3-pointers per game since Feb. 1, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (-110)
Coming off a 18-assist game against the Lakers on Wednesday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a terrific bet to keep his wild assist streak going.
The All-Star guard has at least 10 assists in 12 straight games, and he’s picked up 11 or more dimes in four games in a row. This is an ideal matchup for Haliburton, as the Washington Wizards have one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA and are 26th in opponent assists per game.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
Even though the Sacramento Kings may get Malik Monk (questionable) back in the lineup in this game, I have a prop that I love for DeMar DeRozan.
The veteran wing has been an extremely willing passer as of late, averaging 5.6 assists per game since the Kings traded De’Aaron Fox at the deadline.
Over his last 15 games, DeRozan is averaging 10.8 potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 dimes in 10 of his 14 games in the month of March.
Zaccharie Risacher OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher has been a solid contributor all season, but he’s really picked things up for Atlanta since the All-Star break.
In 17 games, Risacher is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3 on 11.2 field goal attempts per game.
He’s picked up at least 14 points in six straight games, averaging 17.7 points on 13.2 shots per game during that stretch. With his role continuing to expand, Risacher is a steal at this number tonight.
