Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Reaves, Norman Powell, Lauri Markkanen)
Looking for a few NBA player props to spice up Sunday’s huge slate of games?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are five players that I’m eyeing for Sunday’s action, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in his second game in a row against the Utah Jazz.
There are two props that I’m betting on in that game, but the action starts at 1 p.m. EST with a pick for Miami Heat guard Norman Powell, who is off to a great start with his new team in the 2024-25 season.
Plus, there are a couple of role players that I like in some combo props later on in the day.
Here’s a complete breakdown of every prop pick for Sunday, Nov. 23!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
Norman Powell OVER 23.5 Points (-113)
Powell has gotten off to a terrific start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The veteran shooting guard has picked up the scoring for Miami with Tyler Herro out of the lineup, and both Herro and Andrew Wiggins are sidelined for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly is just 19th in the NBA in defensive rating, which should help Powell and the Heat run their fast-paced attack on Sunday. Powell has seven games with 24 or more points, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he was able to reach his season average again on Sunday.
The Heat star has taken 16.3 shots per game (a career-high) while also getting to the line a career-high 6.4 times per night. He’s worth a shot against a shaky Philly defense that is without Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. this afternoon.
Austin Reaves OVER 4.5 Assists (-156)
Austin Reaves had just one assist in his first game this season with LeBron James in the lineup, but I expect him to come closer to his season average on Sunday.
Reaves is averaging 7.6 assists on over 10.0 potential assists per game, and he should still hover around the five-assist mark on Sunday. Reaves has averaged 5.5 and 5.8 assists per game in the last two completed seasons, and he still made 38 passes on Tuesday night against Utah.
The Jazz rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (30.3), so getting Reaves at this discounted number is a solid value.
Yes, James and Luka Doncic are going to handle a ton of playmaking for the Lakers, but Reaves was still heavily involved in the offense on Tuesday, scoring 26 points in the Lakers’ win. He’s a prime bounce-back candidate tonight.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 Points (-107)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Markkanen as a prop target against the Lakers:
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has an intriguing matchup with the Lakers on Sunday, as he dropped 31 points on 21 shots in a loss to them on Tuesday night. Markkanen then took just eight shots in a loss to OKC, but he finished with 19 points in that game.
Overall, the Jazz star is averaging 29.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.5 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3. He’s cleared 26.5 points in nine of his 15 games, and I’m surprised to see his line set so low against L.A.
The Lakers are just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating, and Markkanen has been hot as of late, scoring 31 or more points in four of his last five games. I think this prop is a major value on Sunday night.
Dyson Daniels OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has stuffed the stat sheet all season long, averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
He’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his 17 games, and he’s averaging 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game since Trae Young went down with a knee injury.
I like this matchup for Daniels against a Charlotte Hornets team that was blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Daniels has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 10 of the 12 games for Atlanta since Young went down.
Neemias Queta UNDER 18.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta has been a pleasant surprise in the 2025-26 season, averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while posting a net plus/minus of +20.9 this season.
However, I believe he’s a fade candidate against a tough Orlando Magic frontcourt on Sunday.
Orlando held Queta to 13 and 14 rebounds and assists in two meetings already this season, and the young center has cleared this line in just six of 16 appearances.
Orlando ranks seventh in rebounding percentage and sixth in opponent rebounds per game, and Queta isn’t going to do much offensively outside of catching a few lobs and finishing some short buckets in the paint. If he doesn’t hit the glass at a high rate, it’s going to be tough for him to clear this line.
I’ll go UNDER for him on Sunday.
