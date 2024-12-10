Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Isaiah Hartenstein, Damian Lillard in NBA Cup)
Looking to wager on some prop bets for Tuesday’s NBA Cup Quarterfinals?
There are plenty of props to choose from in the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic matchup and Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder clash, but I’ve narrowed it down to three players – including superstar guards Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for my favorite plays on Tuesday.
Plus, there is one big man who has overperformed as a passer through his first few weeks of action.
Let’s break down each of these picks with a trip to the semifinals in the NBA Cup on the line tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
This is a tough matchup for Damian Lillard, as the Magic allow just 11.8 3-pointers per game – No. 3 in the NBA.
In addition to that, point guards are averaging less than 25 points and just 3.1 3-pointers per game against Orlando this season.
Dame has pushed his 3-point percentage up to 37.1 percent on the season, but he only has nine games (out of 20) where he’s cleared this prop. I’ll take the UNDER in this NBA Cup clash.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting just 32.6 percent from 3 this season, but his attempts are way up from previous seasons.
SGA went from 3.6 3-point attempts last season to 6.1 per game this season, and he’s averaging 2.0 makes per game. On the season, SGA has two or more made 3s in 14 of his 23 games.
Dallas is only allowing 12.5 made 3s per game, but if SGA attempts six or more, I think at least two will find the bottom of the net.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared 3.5 assists per game in six of his eight games in the 2024-25 season, and the Thunder big man has been everything the team hoped for when it signed him to a major deal this past offseason.
Hartenstein has cleared this prop in five straight games, and he’s averaging 4.5 assists per game and 5.3 potential assists per game this season.
This is a favorable matchup as well, as the Mavs rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game allowed in the 2024-25 season.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
