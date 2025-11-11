Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jamal Murray, KAT, Chet Holmgren and Derrick White)
There are a ton of stars in action on Tuesday night, as the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets all play in tonight’s six-game slate.
That means stars like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Steph Curry, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are all options in the prop market.
So, who should we bet on?
I have a few plays for Tuesday’s action, including a pick for Murray in the Nuggets-Sacramento Kings matchup. After a 4-1 night in this NBA props column, I’m looking to keep the momentum going with this shorter slate.
Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdowns for these player props on Nov. 11.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
Jamal Murray OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-111)
I’m buying Jamal Murray on the glass on Tuesday, as he enters this matchup with the Sacramento Kings averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
Murray has at least four boards in six of his eight games this season, including a seven-rebound game against the Kings. Sacramento ranks just 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.
The Nuggets guard is averaging 8.0 rebound chances per game, so he’ll just need to convert half of those to clear this prop on Tuesday.
Chet Holmgren OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-129)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren could be in line for a big game on the boards on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, who rank 19th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Chet is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, but the Thunder forward has cleared this prop in just three of his seven games this season, landing on exactly seven boards three times.
I think this is a spot to back him, as the Warriors don’t always play a traditional center, and they have struggled against Holmgren in the past, allowing eight or more boards to him in three of his last five games.
This is a bounce-back spot for Holmgren after a few games in a row falling short of this number.
Derrick White UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-167)
I’m fading Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on Tuesday, as he’s struggled shooting the 3-ball all season long, hitting just 27.1 percent of his shots from deep.
White is taking a ton of 3s (he’s averaging 8.7 attempts per game), but after taking double-digit 3-pointers in four games in October, he has not done it once this month. In fact, White is averaging just 6.6 3-point attempts per game in November and has yet to clear this line once in five games.
Overall, he has four or more 3-pointers in just one of his 11 games in the 2025-26 season. Even
With his usage from deep decreasing, White is an easy fade candidate on Tuesday against a Philly team that he shot 4-for-13 and 2-for-7 from deep against in two previous meetings this season.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11+ Rebounds (-151)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying KAT on the glass against Memphis:
Karl-Anthony Towns has 11 or more rebounds in seven of his nine games for the Knicks this season, and he’s grabbed at least 10 boards in every matchup.
With Mitchell Robinson (questionable) potentially out for this game, Towns could have an even bigger role on the glass as the primary center in New York’s starting lineup. KAT has thrived as a rebounder during his time in New York, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game last season and 12.7 this season.
He’s also averaging a whopping 21.1 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Grizzlies are down two centers in Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey, and they rank 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game. Towns should have a big day on the glass on Tuesday.
