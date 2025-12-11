Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jaylen Brown, Derik Queen and Russell Westbrook)
The NBA takes a break from NBA Cup action on Thursday, Dec. 11, as there are four games set to take place before the NBA Cup Semifinals run the day on Saturday.
A few key players are sidelined on Thursday night, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis
Antetokounmpo for the team’s game against the Boston Celtics. In addition to Giannis being out, Zion Williamson is set to miss another game for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Even with those two stars on the shelf there are still a ton of players – and stars – to bet on in the prop market for this four-game slate:
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets
- Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
Here’s a breakdown of a few player props that I’m eyeing for Thursday’s action!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been an elite scorer this season, averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The C’s star is taking a career-high 21.6 shots per game, and he’s turned in a plethora of 30-point showings in the process. Brown is coming off back-to-back 30-point games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, and he’s scored 30 or more points in 13 of his 23 games this season.
Brown’s usage makes him a great prop target in this game against a Bucks team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent points per game and 22nd in defensive rating. Milwaukee has won just two of its last 10 games, so I wouldn't be shocked to see this Boston offense (third in the NBA) have a big game tonight.
Russell Westbrook to Record a Double-Double (-134)
The Kings are down arguably their two best offensive players on Thursday night with Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine sidelined, which should open up a major role for Russell Westbrook on offense.
The veteran guard is averaging 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season, recording nine double-doubles in 24 appearances. Westbrook has become the lead guard in this Kings offense, especially with Dennis Schroder (doubtful for this game) banged up.
The former league MVP has four double-doubles in the last 10 games that Sabonis has missed, and he’s worth a look to get 10 boards or 10 assists against his former team.
Overall this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 potential assists (13.2 over his last 10 games) and 10.6 rebound chances (10.3 over his last 10 games) per night.
Derik Queen OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
A first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Pelicans rookie Derik Queen has eight or more rebounds in three of his last four games, averaging 6.4 boards per game overall this season.
He should remain in a big role for the Pelicans against a Portland team that is down Donovan Clingan and could be down Robert Williams III (questionable) on Thursday night.
The Blazers are ninth in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, but Clingan (10.2 rebounds per game) is by far the team's best rebounder. Queen had seven boards against the Blazers earlier this season, and he's averaging 12.4 rebound chances per game.
