Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Josh Hart, Anthony Edwards)

Looking to bet on the prop market in the NBA on Sunday?
With a loaded nine-game slate, there are a ton of players to choose from, but I’ve narrowed things down to my four favorite plays, including a pick for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the 1 p.m. EST matchup with the Denver Nuggets.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props to bet on March 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein should be in line for a massive role on Sunday, as Chet Holmgren has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
That sets up well for Hartenstein, who is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season. The Spurs are struggling on the glass without Victor Wembanyama, ranking dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage in their last 10 games. Without Chet there to steal some boards, Hartenstein should clear his season average on Sunday.
The Thunder big man has 12 or more boards in 22 of his 39 games this season.
Jayson Tatum OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
This may seem like a little bit of a reach for Tatum since he’s averaging just 5.8 assists per game, but Denver is a great matchup for him in this market.
The Nuggets allow the most assists per game in the NBA, and Tatum has cleared 7.5 dimes in four of his last five games. With Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis out, Tatum should have the ball in his hands a ton as the primary playmaker in this Boston offense.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
After a two-game absence due to a knee injury, New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has returned to grab 11, 17, and four boards in his last three games.
While his four-rebound game may look like a concern, Hart only played 28 minutes in that game after picking up his fifth foul five minutes into the second half. Usually, Hart is in the mix for about 38-40 minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation.
This is a great matchup for the Knicks guard, as the Miami Heat are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Hart is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season. In his first matchup with Miami, Hart grabbed 14 rebounds in just over 42 minutes of action.
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards is one of my favorite bets in the prop market:
After missing the Minnesota Timberwolves last game due to a suspension, Anthony Edwards has a revenge matchup (maybe against the NBA?) on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Edwards is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. Edwards has taken a ton of shots, averaging 23.3 field goal attempts per game since the start of February.
Over that stretch (10 games), Edwards is averaging over 30 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. While the efficiency isn’t there, Edwards could be undervalued at this number against a Phoenix team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
