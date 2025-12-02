Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Josh Hart, Tyrese Maxey, De’Aaron Fox and More)
Tuesday’s NBA action features a loaded six-game slate, but there are a few star players that won’t suit up, including Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama and Ja Morant.
That could open up some options in the prop market, as players like Tyrese Maxey, De’Aaron Fox and others will have bigger roles on Tuesday night.
I’m eyeing a prop for both of those guards, but my favorite play of the night may be for New York Knicks wing Josh Hart, who has been on fire since being inserted into the team’s starting lineup.
With six games taking place, here’s a full breakdown of my favorite player props for the action on Dec. 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 31.5 Points (-111)
This could be a huge game for Tyrese Maxey with Embiid out and Paul George questionable against Washington.
This season, Maxey is averaging 32.3 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, and he's taking an NBA-high 22.9 shots per game. Maxey also leads the NBA in minutes per game (40.7) this season.
He's coming off a 44-point game against the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime on Sunday, and he scored 39 points against this Washington team back in October. The Wizards are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating (122.5), and they're allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Fox is a great prop target against Memphis:
Victor Wembanyama is out on Tuesday night for the Spurs, and that sets up well for De’Aaron Fox.
Over the last seven games without Wemby, Fox is averaging 26.1 points on 18.0 shots per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
During that seven-game stretch, Fox has scored 25 or more points in six of those games, including a 26-point game against this Memphis team.
The Grizzlies are allowing 28.14 points per game to opposing point guards this season -- the third-most in the NBA -- and they rank just 15th in the league in defensive rating.
Fox is going to get all the shots he can handle in this game, and he's averaging 24.1 points per game overall this season. I think he's a steal at this number on Tuesday night.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
With RJ Barrett out of the lineup for the Toronto Raptors, Immanuel Quickley has taken on a bigger role over the last few games.
He’s put up 29 and 35 points, rebounds and assists in his last two games, pushing his season averages to 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per night. Now, he takes on a Portland team that ranks dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position (30.05) this season.
Since Quickley has at least 10 rebounds and assists in every game since Barrett went down, I think he’s in a great spot to clear this line.
Portland has slipped to just 21st in the league in defensive rating this season, giving IQ a chance to have one of his better scoring games of the campaign.
Josh Hart OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (+102)
Since moving into the starting lineup Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby out, Josh Hart is averaging 17.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in three of four games.
He’s pushed his season averages to 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and Hart should have a major role on Tuesday in what is supposed to be a close game with Boston.
Hart is one of the best rebounding wings in the NBA, and he finished last season averaging 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
I think he’s a great bet at plus money in this market against Boston.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.