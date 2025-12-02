Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for De’Aaron Fox, Knicks-Celtics, Warriors)
Monday was a slow start in my NBA Best Bets column, as the Denver Nuggets were upset by the Dallas Mavericks, costing us a chance at a 2-for-3 night.
Now, I’m looking to bounce-back on Tuesday in a six-game slate that features a bunch of teams in the playoff mix in both the Eastern and Western Conference.
I’m eyeing picks for the two nationally televised games on Tuesday, as the Golden State Warriors could be in for a rough game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Steph Curry out, and the New York Knicks are looking to win a fifth game in a row against the Boston Celtics.
Plus, I have my favorite player prop of the night in the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies game.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these picks on Dec. 2.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 73-59 (+1.68 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1364-1296-27 (+34.83 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-115)
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
- New York Knicks Moneyline (-108) vs. Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-115)
This is a prime spot to fade the Warriors with Steph Curry out and Jimmy Butler expected to play through a back injury (he’s listed as questionable).
The Warriors are just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and they have struggled when Steph doesn’t play, going 2-3 this season. That's a major concern against a Thunder team that is No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating (103.6) and No. 1 in opponent points per game (106.7) this season.
Curry has been awesome for the Warriors this season, averaging nearly 28 per game, and losing his offense has hurt Golden State this season. In the five games that Curry has missed, the Warriors have scored 116 (in a loss), 104 (in a loss), 114 (in a win), 96 (in a loss) and 104 points (in a win).
So, they've fallen short of this line 60 percent of the time when Curry doesn't play, and they only dropped 104 points in the last game he missed against a New Orleans team that is in the bottom three in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
I'll fade Golden State on Tuesday against a Thunder team that only has one loss this season and held Golden State to 102 points with Curry in the lineup earlier in the campaign.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
Victor Wembanyama is out on Tuesday night for the Spurs, and that sets up well for De’Aaron Fox.
Over the last seven games without Wemby, Fox is averaging 26.1 points on 18.0 shots per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
During that seven-game stretch, Fox has scored 25 or more points in six of those games, including a 26-point game against this Memphis team.
The Grizzlies are allowing 28.14 points per game to opposing point guards this season -- the third-most in the NBA -- and they rank just 15th in the league in defensive rating.
Fox is going to get all the shots he can handle in this game, and he's averaging 24.1 points per game overall this season. I think he's a steal at this number on Tuesday night.
New York Knicks Moneyline (-108) vs. Boston Celtics
The Knicks have only been underdogs in three games so far this season, but they are moneyline dogs in this matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Boston is coming off a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but it did lose the first meeting with the Knicks this season – and Mitchell Robinson did not play in that game.
New York gave the C’s trouble in the playoffs last season with Jayson Tatum healthy, and now the C’s don’t have their superstar because of his Achilles injury. Now, Boston has still been solid this season, ranking 11th in the league in net rating, but the Knicks are fourth (+7.4) despite going just 3-5 on the road.
After winning their last two road games, I think the Knicks are worth a look in this matchup. Boston has struggled on the glass (18th in rebounding percentage) while the Knicks are third in that statistic.
I think the Knicks win the possession battle in this game, and they are a much more talented team with Tatum out. I think this is a great price for New York on Tuesday night.
