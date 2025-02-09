Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Immanuel Quickley)
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but before the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup, there are three games in the NBA to bet on!
I’m eyeing a few prop bets in these NBA games, including a play for Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball.
In addition to Ball, there is another Eastern Conference point guard to bet on – one that you should fade – for Sunday’s three-game slate.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the props to bet on Sunday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 9
- Immanuel Quickley UNDER 14.5 Points (+100)
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
- Kyle Kuzma OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
Immanuel Quickley UNDER 14.5 Points (+100)
This is a tough matchup for Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley against one of the five best defenses in the NBA in Houston.
IQ has failed to clear 14.5 points in four straight games since returning from injury.
That has been the story of Quickley’s season, as an elbow injury limited him to start the campaign, and he’s played just 13 games all season, shooting 40.7 percent from the field.
Plus, Quickley has played less than 28 minutes in all four of his games since returning, attempting just 5.8 shots per game. That usage isn’t nearly high enough to trust him in this market on Sunday.
LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.1 shots made from beyond the arc this season on a career-high 12.2 attempts per night.
In his first game back from injury against the San Antonio Spurs, he shot 4-for-11 from beyond the arc, his third time in five games clearing 3.5 shots from beyond the arc.
Ball is going to take a ton of shots with the Hornets shorthanded after the deadline, and Detroit ranks just 24th in the league in opponent 3s per game this season.
Kyle Kuzma OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
Newly-acquired forward Kyle Kuzma came off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks in his team debut and played just under 24 minutes, shooting 4-for-13 from the field, 3-for-8 from 3, and scoring 13 points.
While Kuzma’s shooting numbers in Washington were a disaster, the Bucks traded for him to spark their offense and give them size on the defensive end on the wing.
I think Kuzma could be in line for another game with over 10 shot attempts, and he’s a solid bet to clear his points prop against a Philly team that is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
