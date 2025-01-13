Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Monday)
With six games in the NBA on Monday night, why not take a stab at some player props?
There are a few players that have jumped out to me for tonight’s slate, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has dominated the San Antonio Spurs in two meetings this season.
Plus, one Miami Heat forward has thrived in an expanded role since the Jimmy Butler suspension, and he may be undervalued in his matchup on Monday.
Here’s a full breakdown of three props to bet for Monday, Jan. 13.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
- Kyle Kuzma UNDER 15.5 Points (-120)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
An All-Rookie selection last season, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. has picked up five or more boards in each of his last four games – all of which where he was in the starting lineup. In fact, Jaquez has five or more boards in seven of his eight starts in the 2024-25 season.
As a starter, the former first-round pick is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and overall he’s averaging 4.8 per game for the season.
I’m buying him on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers with the Heat looking to extend their winning streak to four straight.
LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
James could be in line for a big matchup on Monday.
The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging 8.8 assists per game this season, and he’s picked up 23 assists (11 and 12) in his two games against San Antonio.
James has cleared 8.5 assists in just 15 of his 33 games this season, but he’s averaging more assists at home (9.3) than on the road (8.5).
Not only that, but the four-time league MVP is averaging 16.1 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Kyle Kuzma UNDER 15.5 Points (-120)
Washington Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma is shooting just 3-for-18 from the field over his last two games, and he’s cleared 15.5 points just two times in his last eight games, averaging 14.2 points per game overall.
Not only is Kuzma not playing well, but with the Wizards prioritizing development, there’s no reason to keep trotting the struggling veteran out for big minutes. Kuz has five games with less than 30 minutes played over this eight-game stretch.
Now, Kuzma has to face an elite Minnesota defense (No. 6 in the NBA) and defenders like Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. I’m fading him tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.