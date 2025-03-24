Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Klay Thompson and Giannis)
Monday’s NBA action features several intriguing games between playoff-caliber teams, including a Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns matchup to close out the night’s action.
In addition to that, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are both in action as they pursue the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
There’s a ton of things to bet on tonight, but why not dabble in some props for some of the game’s brightest stars?
Here’s what I’m betting on in the prop market on Monday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
- LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a massive role on Monday, as Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for the Bucks.
With Dame out this season, Giannis is averaging 30.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, clearing 31.5 points in three of those games, including a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Giannis has a solid matchup against a Suns team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I expect the Bucks to run their offense through Giannis and Kyle Kuzma in this game, and it’s hard to see a path where the Bucks win without the two-time MVP scoring at a high rate.
It’s worth noting that he’s taken at least 20 shots in four of seven games that Dame has missed – and he has played – in the 2024-25 season.
LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
This prop number has been knocked down after LeBron James had just 10 rebounds and assists in his first game back in the lineup for the Lakers on Saturday, but it’s a steal when you look at his season averages.
James is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game (16.7 rebounds and assists) in the 2024-25 season, clearing 14.5 in five of his seven games before going down with a groin injury.
Even in the blowout loss to Chicago, James played over 31 minutes, a sign that he should assume his normal workload again tonight. I’ll gladly back the four-time champion to get back to his stat sheet-stuffing ways on Monday.
Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson has been asked to carry a bigger load on the offensive end of the floor with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving out, and he has knocked down at least three shots from deep in 11 of his 14 games since the All-Star break.
During that 14-game stretch, Klay is shooting 40.7 percent from deep on over eight attempts per game. Not only that, but the Mavericks wing has a pretty good matchup against this Nets team that is 19th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
