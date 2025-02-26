Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Lonzo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton)
Wednesday’s NBA action features a ton of star players, but I’m focusing on a few young guards in the prop market for my top picks on the day.
All-Star guard Cade Cunningham has a huge matchup with the Boston Celtics to open tonight’s action, as the No. 6-seeded Detroit Pistons are looking to extend their lengthy winning streak and make a push for a top-four seed in the East.
Cunningham and another All-Star caliber guard – Tyrese Haliburton – are two players that I’m eyeing in the assists market on Wednesday. Plus, former lottery pick Lonzo Ball and a young big man also have some value in the prop maker for this nine-game slate.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the four props to consider for the NBA action on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 9.5 Assists (-120)
- Day’Ron Sharpe OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-140)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
- Lonzo Ball UNDER 10.5 Points (-115)
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for this game, and I’m not buying him with his assist prop juiced up all the way to 9.5 on Wednesday night.
Haliburton is averaging 8.7 assists per game this season, and he’s failed to clear 9.5 dimes in both of his matchups with this Toronto Raptors team, picking up six and four assists in those matchups. The Raptors ranks 10th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Hali is usually one of the best passers in the league, but he’s only cleared 9.5 assists in two games since Jan. 12. Those games just happen to be his last two matchups. I’m not buying him doing that for a third straight game on Wednesday.
Day’Ron Sharpe OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Day’Ron Sharpe is undervalued against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
With Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney out on Wednesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, they should turn to Day’Ron Sharpe as their primary center against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Off the bench – and playing less than 20 minutes per game – Sharpe has nine or more rebounds in three of his last five games.
The big man is averaging a whopping 12.5 rebound chances in just 17.3 minutes per game this season. If he sees expanded minutes tonight, he should easily clear this total against OKC.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-120)
This season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.5 assists per game on 15.4 potential assists per night. Now, he’s set at just 8.5 dimes on Wednesday night against a Boston team that he’s fared well against in the 2024-25 season.
Cunningham had 10, 14 and eight assists in his first three matchups against Boston, and we know that he’ll have a ton of usage entering this contest.
Cade has at least nine dimes in six of his last 10 games, averaging 9.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Lonzo Ball UNDER 10.5 Points (-115)
I’m fading Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers – No. 3 defense in the NBA.
Over his last 12 games (11 starts), Ball has 11 or more points in just three games, averaging 8.5 points per game while shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
Ball’s inefficiency is the issue here, and he lacks the burst after all of his knee procedures to get into and score as much in the paint. Over this stretch, Ball is taking 8.2 shots per game and 6.6 of those have come from beyond the arc.
He’s not shooting the 3 well enough to trust him in this market.
