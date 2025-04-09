Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo and Franz Wagner)
Looking to bet on some NBA player props on Wednesday night?
There are plenty of games to dive into on Wednesday, but my main focus is on Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas. How should we bet on the star guard in the ultimate revenge game?
I have a pick for him, Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and more on Wednesday. Let’s break them down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
- Luka Doncic UNDER 47.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Bam Adebayo OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
- Franz Wagner OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Luka Doncic UNDER 47.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Fading Luka in his revenge game?
I know it may seem crazy, but the Lakers star is likely going to get a warm reception from the Dallas crowd in what will undoubtedly be an emotional night. Earlier this season – in L.A. – Luka had 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists against Dallas, falling short of this number.
In fact, for the season, he’s averaging 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists per game – four less than this prop line is set at on Wednesday. In addition to that, Luka has cleared 47.5 PRA in just seven of his 26 games with the Lakers, averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
He’ll likely still have a solid game on Wednesday, but this line is juiced up for so many people expecting a huge game. Dallas is likely going to do the same thing it did when these teams played on Feb. 25 and attempt to double Doncic to stop him from having a huge game.
Bam Adebayo OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
After missing Monday’s game against Philly, Bam Adebayo is listed as available on Wednesday, and I expect him to have a big game against a Chicago team that plays at a fast pace and ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Bam has cleared 20.5 points in four straight, and he dropped 22 and 23 points in his first two meetings with the Bulls this season.
Not only that, but Chicago ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, so Bam should be able to do a lot of work in that area on Wednesday.
Nikola Jokic OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic is worth betting on with Jamal Murray listed as doubtful:
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.0 points per game this season, and he’s been called upon to score even more with Jamal Murray (hamstring) out of the lineup.
Murray is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, a team that Jokic dropped 35 points on earlier this season.
The three-time league MVP has scored 32 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 30.5 points per game since the All-Star break (18 games). I expect Jokic, who has taken 20 or more shots in eight of his last 11 matchups, to have a huge game scoring against a Kings defense that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Franz Wagner OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
This season, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game (10.5 per night), and he’s cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per night over that stretch.
He’s undervalued in this market, especially since this game matters a whole lot more to the Magic than it does to Boston. The C’s are sitting several players, including Jayson Tatum, in this one.
