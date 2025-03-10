Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Steph Curry, Immanuel Quickley and More)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Monday?
With 12 games in action, there are a ton of players to choose from, but I’m focusing on Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to highlight this slate.
In addition to Curry, there are two wings that should have expanded roles due to injuries on Monday night.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the props, and their odds, for March 10
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
- Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-105)
- Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-105)
Curry has been on fire over his last eight games, averaging 31.4 points per night and scoring 29 or more points in five of those contests.
The Warriors star has five games in that stretch with 20 or more shots attempts – including each of his last three games – which has raised his ceiling as a scorer in a big way.
While Steph’s season-long numbers (24.5 points per game) may make it seem like this prop is way too high, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.5 points per game in 16 games since the start of February.
Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tari Eason was undervalued with Amen Thompson out:
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has an ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, setting up Tari Eason to take on a bigger role in the offense/rotation.
Eason has been in and out of the starting lineup as of late, but I’d expect him to at least play a super sixth man role for Houston going forward – until Thompson returns. Eason is averaging 11.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
In addition to that, Eason has 12, 20 and 16 points in his last three games, attempting at least 11 shots in each of those matchups. If Eason ends up taking double-digit shots again on Monday, he should easily flirt with this number against the Orlando Magic.
It’s also worth noting that Eason is averaging 13.9 points per game as a starter (eight games) this season.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has really started to find his footing in recent games, averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 11 matchups while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Now, he takes on a Washington Wizards team that ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I’d be shocked to see the Wizards slow down the Raptors at home, although Toronto has been playing some of its starters fewer minutes as of late.
Still, Quickley went off for 34 against another weak defense in Utah his last time out. He’s also scored 20 or more points seven times over that 11-game stretch.
Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – is for New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges:
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges had an expanded offensive role on Friday night in the Knicks’ first game since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury.
Bridges should be in line for another big game on Monday, and his points prop has shifted all the way up to 17.5.
I still like the OVER for Bridges, as he finished 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line on his way to a 22-point game against a solid Los Angeles Clippers defense. Bridges, despite his recent struggles, is still averaging 17.3 points per game for the season.
With the Knicks in need of a shot creator and No. 1 option on offense, Bridges may be the guy that they continue to turn to to step up in Brunson’s absence. At this number, Bridges is worth a shot on Monday.
